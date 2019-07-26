Five MRFKC Title Chases We Got Our Eyes on This Weekend + Poll

It’s race week for the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship. Returning to Mosport Kartways for round four, the championship pictures are starting to take shape, but with three races left, including a double-points finale, nothing has been painted just yet.

The series returns its regular format this weekend, with two full race days on tap. It was exciting to have two Finals on one day nearly a month ago when the series first visited Mosport during the ALMS weekend, but we have a good feeling the paddock is happy to return to the two-day format.

We’ve had a good look at the championship points standings thus far in the season and we’re excited to see so many close battles at the top. We also calculated that 217 drivers have completed in at least one MRFKC race this season.

Here are five MRFKC title chases we’re keeping our eyes on at Mosport.

Rok Senior – Woods vs MacDermid vs Hornbostel

There wasn’t a lot of action at the front of the pack in MRFKC3 as the front five were so close in times they just didn’t have enough of an advantage over each other to make many moves. The championship leader coming into the weekend was Nicholas Hornbostel (REM/Kosmic) but he had a weekend to forget and left Mosport in P3, while his contenders, Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) and Ryan MacDermid (REM/Kosmic) both scored race wins and lept over him.

The battle between these three is far from over with only 180 points separating them. With the winner scoring a ticket to the Rok Super Final in Italy, we can’t imagine any of them taking their foot off the gas pedal.

Briggs Senior – Herder vs Prior vs Treadwell vs Murphy

Coming off a strong performance that earned him the Pfaff Motorsports High Performer of the weekend Pearce Herder (Karts & Parts/Awesome) overtook and opened up a lead of 65 points over Jordan Prior (Prime/BirelART), who had a rough go at Mosport, barely finishing in the top-ten. Defending series champ Jon Treadwell (VRS/Intrepid) found his way onto the podium to help his chances in defending his title and is only 125 points back of Herder for the lead. And following his high-flying acrobats in the PreFinal, Alex Murphy (BirelART) recovered well to maintain fourth in the standings but sits 205 points back.

We know anything is possible in Briggs Senior, with grids big enough that a DNF will result in zero points, which Alex DaSilva and Tyler McCullough have found out this season, so we’re keeping a close eye on how these final three races will play out.

Rok Junior – Savaglio vs Maciel vs Pritiko vs Paniccia + Palladino, Boyle and Morsillo

When the season started, it was obvious that Dale Curran was a sure bet to win the Rok Junior championship again. But when we arrived at Mosport for MRFKC3 Curran had surrendered the lead and stepped up to Senior Rok after confirming his ticket to the Rok Super Final in Italy courtesy of his performance at the Rok Festival in Biloxi. This opened the doors to a great battle amongst seven drivers who now have a chance to join Curran in Italy.

A win and a second vaulted Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) to the top of the standings after entering the weekend fifth, but his lead is only five points over Andrew Maciel (VSR/TonyKart). Maciel has been consistent this year but is still seeking his first win on the big stage. Curran still ranks third overall, tied with Hamilton winner Connor Pritiko (Prime/BirelART), only fifteen points back of Savaglio. Doing everything he can to rebound from his DQ in race one, Marcello Paniccia (REM/Kosmic) is fifth and only 65 points back, followed closely by Nicky Palladino (KGR/Exprit), Austin Boyle (KGR/Exprit), Lorenzo Morsillo (KGR/Exprit) and Jacob Miles (KGR/Exprit).

With the top nine separated by only 135 points, there is sure to be some juggling in the standings before this season is over.

Briggs Masters – Walsh vs Beaudin vs Yanko vs Folino

As the only four drivers that have competed in all the rounds this season, we expected these four to top the standings and with only 170 points of separation, it’s still anyone’s championship to win.

Corey Walsh (REM/Kosmic) saw his lead shrink at MRFKC3 thanks to a strong performance by Levon Beaudin (BirelART), who has come on strong this summer. Both Eli Yanko (VSR/TonyKart) and Rich Folino (Prime/BirelART) had less than ideal weekends at Mosport and will look to rebound this weekend. Beaudin is 60 markers back of the lead, with Yanko 65 and Folino 170.

A win for any of these four will go a long way this weekend.

Briggs Junior – Savaglio vs Filice vs Ikram vs Cowden vs Navratil

We’re not 100% sure if anyone will catch up to Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) as the hot shoe is currently tearing it up in Briggs Junior. Two wins at Mosport and a win this past weekend at the Canadian Open has him full of momentum as he returns to the track he won the Canadian title at a year ago. His lead is 140 points right now over Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART).

Behind the front two, there is an intense battle for third overall, currently headed by Hamilton winner Zain Ikram (KGR/Kosmic). The spread between third and eighth is only 130 points and any one of these drivers is capable of stealing a race win away. Behind Ikram is Jake Cowden (Karts & Parts/Awesome), Steven Navratil (Karts & Parts/Awesome), Logan Pacza (Prime/BirelART), Nicky Palladino (KGR/Exprit) and Adam Ali (REM/Kosmic).

VOTE for who you think will win these five championships!