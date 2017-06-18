Marco DiLeo seems unstoppable this season. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Five Drivers That Have Impressed Us So Far This Season

It’s been a busy start to the season for us, taking in a race every weekend since the middle of April. Checking out events in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and California we’ve had a chance to check in on many drivers and a number of them have stood out to us here at CKN.

Here are five drivers that have impressed up thus far this 2017 season.

Marco DiLeo

Rain or shine. Ontario or Quebec. Rotax or Shifter. Marco Di Leo has been unstoppable this year.

The seasoned veteran has bounced back after a less than ideal ECKC campaign in 2016, steering his Intrepid Kart to four straight Rotax Senior victories. With a massive points lead, DiLeo looks destined for his fourth ECKC title and his form continued at the Vega Cup where he delivered a victory in the Shifter Senior class.

Zachary Vanier

Joining the Prime Powerteam for 2017 was a great decision for Sudbury’s Zachary Vanier as he has steered himself to a pair of victories in Briggs Junior and he’s been more consistent than ever. While he still works his way up the grid in Rotax Junior, his progress has caught our attention.

Justin Arseneau

When we first saw the lineup of drivers in Mini-Max we were expecting some intense competition up front at the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, but that hasn’t happened as Justin Arseneau has surely stepped up his game en route to four straight ECKC wins, most of them in convincing fashion.

Skylar Dunning

On our trip to Calgary, Dunning was competing in two classes and it caught our eyes. He’s been up front before, winning the 2014 Western Canadian Championship in Rotax Senior and more recently topped the rankings in the 2016 Briggs Weekly Series. He’s been solid in 2017 too, taking racing wins in both Briggs & Stratton and Rotax Max races and always being in contention. Hopefully we see him at the Canadian Karting Championships.

Gabriel Savoie

He’s been on the cusp of breaking out for the past year and a half and he secured his first victory of the year at the second stop of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship in Mont-Tremblant. Three straight podiums has also earned Savoie the championship lead heading into the final weekend of the ECKC.

Honourable mentions: Patrick Woods-Toth, Gavin Sanders, Griffin Dowler, Connor Pritiko, Jordan Prior and Tyler Kashak.