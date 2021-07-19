First Victory for Folino in Briggs Masters

The Briggs Masters division featured eleven drivers this weekend and featured a pair of late-race showdowns to the finish line.

On Saturday, it was Marc Stehle (Ricciardo Kart) up against Eli Yanko (TonyKart) and Rich Folino (BirelART).

The pair of Stehle and Yanko were working together to get away from the field when Yanko suddenly slowed just past halfway. A sputtering carburetter was the culprit, but he was still able to continue to the finish, just off the pace.

While Folino did all he could to close back onto the bumper of Stehle, he just didn’t have enough and Stehle scored the race win. A pushback bumper penalty for Folino didn’t affect his second-place finish as his cushion to third place Levon Beaudin (BirelART) was more than five seconds. Ian Macintyre (CL Kart) was fifth.

MRFKC1 Briggs Masters Saturday Final Results

1 Marc Stehle 2 Rich Folino 7.244 3 Levon Beaudin 9.027 4 Andres Lopez 9.448 5 Ian MacIntyre 9.670 6 Eli Yanko 11.279 7 Greg Scollard 13.507 8 Stephen Goebel 20.438 9 Dan Skilton 20.754 10 Luiz Brandao 24.521 11 Quinn Dewsbury 24.956

On Sunday, Stehle decided to race in Briggs Senior instead, but the group gained an entry in Nuno Branco.

This race came down to the wire between Folino and Yanko.

A great final lap saw Folino get in front and defend perfectly when needed. Rounding the final corner and holding the inside line, Folino notched his first MRFKC win by only 0.097 seconds.

Andres Lopez had a quiet race in third, finishing ahead of Dan Skilton (CL Kart) and Macintyre, who rebounded from two incidents during the race to still finish inside the top-five.

MRFKC1 Briggs Masters Sunday Final Results