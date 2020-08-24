Final Lap Crash Opens Door for Joey Lecce to Win Briggs Cadet

A great race-long battle for the lead ended with the two leaders in the grass and a surprise race winner as Joey Lecce (BirelART) scored the CKN Dash for Cash race win in Briggs Cadet at the Canadian Mini Indy.

Ryan Maxwell (Energy Kart) and Major Makovskis (CL Kart) had built up a very large lead, trading a little rubber while exchanging the top position throughout the 16-lap Dash for Cash.

With $500.00 on the line, the two put everything they had into the final lap. Makovskis held the lead through the first sector. Maxwell made a great move in four, but Makovskis countered and the two ran side-by-side up the hill to five. Makovskis gained the advantage and Maxwell entered the next corner nice and wide to get a run. But he caught the rear corner of Makovskis’ kart when he went for the pass and climbed up on top of him, sending his kart soaring through the air, thankfully landing right side up.

Makovskis ended up in the grass and the chasing pack, featuring Lecce, Anthony Raducanoiu (BirelART) and Pearce Wade (BirelART), scrambled to avoid the karts.

Lecce was the first to navigate through and erupted with the lead, taking the race win three corners later. Raducanoiu also slipped through to gain second place, while Makovskis got himself back going and took third with Wade just short of the podium.

Caleb Smith ended up fifth with Maxwell taking an unfortunate DNF.

Race Results: CKN Dash for Cash Briggs Cadet Final