Filice Cashes In With First Rok Senior Victory

We had a good feeling Marco Filice might have a breakout weekend this summer in his first season on Rok Senior competition, but we’re not sure even he thought it would come this early in the season.

Filice (Prime/BirelART) managed his race day perfectly on Sunday during the CKN Dash for Cash and scored his first victory as a Senior in only his third competitive start of the season.

He started the Final from the pole position after a number of penalties were accessed from top to bottom of the results, specifically race leaders Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) and Ryan MacDermid (REM/Kosmic) getting together.

A slow start off the line allowed Woods-Toth to jump well ahead of Filice into corner one, and he brought Macdermid and Connor Pritiko (Prime/BirelART) from the outside row with him.

Pritiko’s chances slipped away when he spun exiting corner three on lap two, falling to the tail of the field.

Woods-Toth had a small lead but Macdermid remained close, and even peeked up the inside on corner four a few times, but was unsuccessful in completing the pass. On lap ten, MacDermid was finally close enough and made the move stick, sliding in front of Woods-Toth at the exit of the corner, with Filice right behind the pair.

In the next corner, you could hear the pop of Woods-Toth’s nosecone pushing back as he tried to force Macdermid wide. The two exited the corner side by side and Woods regained the lead with the preferred line. Macdermid came back heading towards eight and Woods slowed up Macdermid enough that Filice blew by both before the apex of the corner. Forced wide onto the grass, Macdermid ended up in the barriers and out of the race by Woods-Toth, who now had Robert Soroka to deal with.

Out front, Filice clicked off a number of great laps to pull away.

The action for Woods-Toth didn’t end there, as he went toe-to-toe with Soroka, and a fast-charging Dale Curran (PRO/CL Kart) hoping to maintain a podium finish.

Curran worked by both of them and began chasing down Filice, but ran out of laps as Filice didn’t turn a wheel wrong.

After a few penalties, the finals results had Filice take the win and the $1000.00 payday over Curran and Soroka. Cole Hooton (Prime/BirelART) and Laurent Legault (BCR/BirelART) completed the top-five.

CKN Dash for Cash ROK Senior Final Results