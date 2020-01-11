Fifty Two Entrants for BirelART North America Over the Two Weeks in Florida

It is another huge start to the season for the BirelART North America contingent. Entering this weekend’s Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Winter Series at the AMR Motorplex in Homestead, Florida followed by the opening round of the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour at the Isle Casino in Pompano Beach, the multi-dealer squad will bring fifty-two entrants to the Sunshine State over the two popular winter karting programs. With a host of dealer teams supply entries, some familiar faces will be seen aboard BirelART North America brands as well as new and existing drivers in the growing program.

“We tried to take some time off in between the final event of last year and the first event of 2020 but were itching to get back to work,” explained Dominic Labrecque. “From last year to this year we have grown in numbers, and we look to do the same throughout 2020 and into 2021.”

The start of the 2020 season will be highlighted by a few big names on the BirelART North America driver list including Rubens and Eduardo Barrichello, the return of Daniel Formal aboard a Charles Leclerc Kart with ANSA Motorsports as well as nine dealer race programs over the two-week span.

FLORIDA WINTER SERIES BIRELART NORTH AMERICA DRIVER LIST

MICRO SWIFT Ellie Crisan Ben Cooper Racing BIRELART Jackson Pearsall PSL Karting BIRELART MINI SWIFT Caleb Gafrarar PSL KARTING BIRELART Caleb Campbell Prime Powerteam BIRELART Zack Walrod Nash Motorsportz CHARLES LECLERC X30 JUNIOR Logan Toke PSL KARTING BIRELART Sacha Maguet PSL KARTING BIRELART Oscar Panozzo Andersen Race team BIRELART Cooper Beasley Andersen Race team BIRELART Noah Rosser Andersen Race team BIRELART X30 SENIOR Thomas Nepveu PSL KARTING BIRELART Jack Scanlon PSL KARTING BIRELART Michael Mallardi Andersen Race Team BIRELART Patrick Woods-Toth Prime Powerteam BiRELART MICRO ROK Ellie Crisan Ben Cooper Racing BIRELART Jensen Burnett Prime Powerteam BIRELART MINI ROK Caleb Gafrarar PSL KARTING BIRELART Caleb Campbell Prime Powerteam BIRELART Frankie Esposito Prime Powerteam BIRELART ROK JUNIOR Callum Baxter Gerald Caseley Racing BIRELART Sacha Maguet PSL KARTING BIRELART Mateo Llarena ANSA Motorsports CHARLES LECLERC Luke Mann Prime Powerteam BIRELART Marco Filice Prime Powerteam BIRELART ROK SENIOR Thomas Nepveu PSL KARTING BIRELART Jarad Ramnarayan Prime Powerteam BIRELART ROK SENIOR MASTER Vatche Tatikian Phil Giebler Racing RICCIARDO Marc Stehle PSL Karting BIRELART ROK SHIFTER Jake French PSL Karting BIRELART Vincenzo Sarracino PSL Karting BIRELART Michael Stevens PSL Karting BIRELART Rubens Barrichello PSL Karting CHARLES LECLERC Eduardo Barrichello PSL Karting CHARLES LECLERC Alan Isambard ANSA Motorports CHARLES LECLERC Danny Formal ANSA Motorports CHARLES LECLERC Brent Harrelson Nash Motorsportz CHARLES LECLERC Dominic Legrand PSL Karting BIRELART ROK SHIFTER MASTER Jordon Musser PSL Karting BIRELART Nicolas Bédard PSL Karting RICCIARDO Patrick Otto Madsen ANSA Motorsports CHARLES LECLERC Michel Legrand PSL Karting BIRELART Martin Janson PSL Karting BIRELART Thierry St-Onge PSL Karting BIRELART BRIGGS & STRATTON JUNIOR Mathieu Cousineau Ben Cooper Racing BIRELART Mathew DeMarinas Prime Powerteam BIRELART BRIGGS & STRATTON SENIOR Kelsey Hann Gerald Caseley Racing BIRELART Jordan Prior Prime Powerteam BIRELART Logan Ferguson Prime Powerteam BIRELART Rich Folino Prime Powerteam BIRELART Jordan Bernloehr QG3 RICCIARDO Ian Quinn QG3 CHARLES LECLERC Vince Scatena QG3 RICCIARDO

Labrecque continued, “Thank you to every one of our drivers, dealers, families, mechanics and others who have worked with us to date and have us pushing harder than ever before.”

For more information to become part of the BirelART, Ricciardo or Charles Leclerc dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting Race Team for the 2020 season, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.

BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, the Charles Leclerc chassis line and Freeline accessories. Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.