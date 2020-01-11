Connect with us
Fifty Two Entrants for BirelART North America Over the Two Weeks in Florida

It is another huge start to the season for the BirelART North America contingent. Entering this weekend’s Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Winter Series at the AMR Motorplex in Homestead, Florida followed by the opening round of the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour at the Isle Casino in Pompano Beach, the multi-dealer squad will bring fifty-two entrants to the Sunshine State over the two popular winter karting programs. With a host of dealer teams supply entries, some familiar faces will be seen aboard BirelART North America brands as well as new and existing drivers in the growing program.

“We tried to take some time off in between the final event of last year and the first event of 2020 but were itching to get back to work,” explained Dominic Labrecque. “From last year to this year we have grown in numbers, and we look to do the same throughout 2020 and into 2021.”

The start of the 2020 season will be highlighted by a few big names on the BirelART North America driver list including Rubens and Eduardo Barrichello, the return of Daniel Formal aboard a Charles Leclerc Kart with ANSA Motorsports as well as nine dealer race programs over the two-week span.

FLORIDA WINTER SERIES BIRELART NORTH AMERICA DRIVER LIST

MICRO SWIFT
Ellie Crisan Ben Cooper Racing BIRELART
Jackson Pearsall PSL Karting BIRELART
MINI SWIFT
Caleb Gafrarar PSL KARTING BIRELART
Caleb Campbell Prime Powerteam BIRELART
Zack Walrod Nash Motorsportz CHARLES LECLERC
X30 JUNIOR
Logan Toke PSL KARTING BIRELART
Sacha Maguet PSL KARTING BIRELART
Oscar Panozzo Andersen Race team BIRELART
Cooper Beasley Andersen Race team BIRELART
Noah Rosser Andersen Race team BIRELART
X30 SENIOR
Thomas Nepveu PSL KARTING BIRELART
Jack Scanlon PSL KARTING BIRELART
Michael Mallardi Andersen Race Team BIRELART
Patrick Woods-Toth Prime Powerteam BiRELART
MICRO ROK
Ellie Crisan Ben Cooper Racing BIRELART
Jensen Burnett Prime Powerteam BIRELART
MINI ROK
Caleb Gafrarar PSL KARTING BIRELART
Caleb Campbell Prime Powerteam BIRELART
Frankie Esposito Prime Powerteam BIRELART
ROK JUNIOR
Callum Baxter Gerald Caseley Racing BIRELART
Sacha Maguet PSL KARTING BIRELART
Mateo Llarena ANSA Motorsports CHARLES LECLERC
Luke Mann Prime Powerteam BIRELART
Marco Filice Prime Powerteam BIRELART
ROK SENIOR
Thomas Nepveu PSL KARTING BIRELART
Jarad Ramnarayan Prime Powerteam BIRELART
ROK SENIOR MASTER
Vatche Tatikian Phil Giebler Racing RICCIARDO
Marc Stehle PSL Karting BIRELART
ROK SHIFTER
Jake French PSL Karting BIRELART
Vincenzo Sarracino PSL Karting BIRELART
Michael Stevens PSL Karting BIRELART
Rubens Barrichello PSL Karting CHARLES LECLERC
Eduardo Barrichello PSL Karting CHARLES LECLERC
Alan Isambard ANSA Motorports CHARLES LECLERC
Danny Formal ANSA Motorports CHARLES LECLERC
Brent Harrelson Nash Motorsportz CHARLES LECLERC
Dominic Legrand PSL Karting BIRELART
ROK SHIFTER MASTER
Jordon Musser PSL Karting BIRELART
Nicolas Bédard PSL Karting RICCIARDO
Patrick Otto Madsen ANSA Motorsports CHARLES LECLERC
Michel Legrand PSL Karting BIRELART
Martin Janson PSL Karting BIRELART
Thierry St-Onge PSL Karting BIRELART
BRIGGS & STRATTON JUNIOR
Mathieu Cousineau Ben Cooper Racing BIRELART
Mathew DeMarinas Prime Powerteam BIRELART
BRIGGS & STRATTON SENIOR
Kelsey Hann Gerald Caseley Racing BIRELART
Jordan Prior Prime Powerteam BIRELART
Logan Ferguson Prime Powerteam BIRELART
Rich Folino Prime Powerteam BIRELART
Jordan Bernloehr QG3 RICCIARDO
Ian Quinn QG3 CHARLES LECLERC
Vince Scatena QG3 RICCIARDO

 

Labrecque continued, “Thank you to every one of our drivers, dealers, families, mechanics and others who have worked with us to date and have us pushing harder than ever before.”

Stay tuned to the BirelART North America social media pages for news, information, results and photos from the event weekends.

For more information to become part of the BirelART, Ricciardo or Charles Leclerc dealer networks or information on how to join the PSL Karting Race Team for the 2020 season, please contact Dominic@PSLKarting.com.

BirelART North America (PSL Karting) is the National Importer and Distributor of BirelART products and accessories, including Ricciardo Kart, Kubica Kart, the Charles Leclerc chassis line and Freeline accessories.  Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you. Follow our racing team and product updates via our social media @pslkartingofficial.

