Excellent Prizes Up for Grabs at MIKA Canada Day Cup!

Press Release by: Mosport Karting Centre.

Mosport Karting Centre is proud to announce Citizen Watch as its new official partner of the 2021 Canada Cup along with the return of Scent Lodge and Versace Perfumes.

On Thursday, July 1st, we invite you all to join us on what is shaping up to be another great event with many great prizes. All of our podium winners will receive coveted metal cups and Versace cologne packs.

Champions will be awarded a Citizen watch, Ferrari backpack, toiletry bag, and a Versace cologne pack courtesy of Scent Lodge. Adding to the already strong prize package for the event, Prime Powerteam and Canadian Mini indy have come on board with $500 cash & a Citizen Watch to be awarded to 1 Junior and 1 Senior “driver of the day”.

As part of the CKN Summer Tour, Mosport Karting Centre has teamed up with Canadian Karting News to offer drivers exclusive photo package deals on race day. Click here to order your package! (pre-orders are requested)

Raffle Prizes:

1- Set of Vega Nordam Blue Tires

1- Set of Levanto Tires

1- Can of VP Racing Fuel

1- Motul prize pack

1- Pair of Alpine Stars Gloves

1- Pair of Alpine Stars Shoes

TRACK CONFIGURATION – NATIONAL TRACK COUNTERCLOCKWISE

REGISTER NOW: Online Registration

Registration is available online only! Cut off: Wednesday June 30th 5PM

RACE DAY SCHEDULE:

We thank all of our valued members and customers for all of your support! We are looking forward to seeing you for M.I.K.A Race 3 on Canada Day!