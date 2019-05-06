Excellent Opening Day for CKRA at East Coast Karting

The Championship Kart Racing Association enjoyed a wonderful opening day of racing at East Coast Karting on the weekend. The first club race of the year in Eastern Canada went off without a hitch, as race winners were celebrated in three Briggs & Stratton 206 categories under warm and sunny conditions.

With only three categories hitting the track, drivers got plenty of time on track. After qualifying, four heat races were run in order to set the grid for the Finals, which were 12, 20 and 25 laps long. Surviving the long sprints were Zack Hitchcock in Briggs Cadet, Callum Baxter in Briggs Junior and Aaron Kennedy and Briggs Senior, who each took home a first place trophy for their efforts.

ECK track owner and race organizer Gerald Caseley was very happy when we reached him today to ask about the race day. He also noted the club introduced the pushback bumper for all three classes and it was well received by the racers both on and off track.

“This was probably the best first race day of the year we’ve had at East Coast Karting. The sun was shining, the temperature was warm and we had some superb racing.”

“As per the ASN Canada ruling, we introduced the pushback bumpers for all our classes and they were well accepted by our drivers and worked flawlessly in the races. I’m very happy with them.”

Here are the top-five finishers for each of the classes from CKRA race #1.

Briggs Cadet

Zack Hitchcock Ethan Lowther Lucas Somers Owen Livingston

Briggs Junior

Callum Baxter Isaac Teed Isla Kants Owen Mahar Callum Dunbar

Briggs Senior

Aaron Kennedy William Lowther Kelsey Hann Ben Israel Jared Meade

Race two on the CKRA calendar hits the track in two weeks time on May 19.

To learn more about the Championship Kart Racing Association, be sure to visit their website, http://ckranb.com. CKN will be present for their annual Summerfest event on July 13-14 and all Briggs 206 racers are invited to compete for victory!