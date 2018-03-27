European Bound! Thomas Nepveu Joins BirelART Race Team for European Championship

One of Canada’s brightest young stars in karting right now has signed an agreement to race at the highest levels of the sport as Quebec’s Thomas Nepveu will race with the official BirelART race team in the CIK European Karting Championship as well as the CIK World Karting Championship in the OK-Junior category.

Nepveu has been busy this winter, already competing at six races between the SKUSA Winter Series and Pro Tour as well as the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour. He has wins and has been very fast and along with his impressive resume, he attracted the attention of the BirelART race team and Ronni Sala.

His European campaign will include the final rounds of the WSK Super Master Series in Italy as a chance to bond with the race team. From there, the four CIK European Championship events will take place throughout the summer in Italy, Great Britain, Germany, and France, all at world-renowned karting tracks. The adventure will come to a close in September when Nepveu will travel to Sweden for the CIK World Karting Championships, the biggest race of his life.

“We are very proud of what Thomas has accomplished in just such a short period of time. The young man is always working to his full potential, analyzing race data, and listening to his driver coaches and mechanics. This will be another page added to his already impressive driving resume.”

– Dominic Labrecque of PSL Karting

Nepveu has been no stranger to success on the big stage as in 2016 he finished second at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Italy in the Mini-Max category and only two weeks later he was victorious at the SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas in a Mini Swift class that featured nearly 100 entries from around the world.

He very well could be the next Canadian driver to stand on the European CIK podium, following in the steps of Devlin Defrancesco, Parker Thompson, and Lance Stroll.

CKN will follow Nepveu’s journey this summer as he takes on the karting world.