Euro Max: Two Canadians set to compete in Wackersdorf this weekend

This weekend the Rotax Max Euro Challenge is being held in Wackersdorf Germany where Canadians Ryan MacDermid and Georgie Zouein will be competiting in Europe for the first time this season.

MacDermid will be racing for KR Sport once again as he will look to test his skill against the top Rotax Senior Drivers in Europe. MacDermid has been quick ever since moving up to the Senior ranks in March at New Orleans and goes to Europe in preparation for the Rotax Grand Finals held in Portimao, Portugal this November. MacDermid competed in the Euro Max championship last season in Salbris where he showed was quick in the Junior division, an experience which he benefited from last year when he qualified pole in at the Grand finals in Sarno.

Joining Macdermid in Europe this weekend is UAE based Canadian driver Georgie Zouein who will be making his first ever Junior Max start with Uniq Racing this weekend. After several months of testing in the Jr. kart with driver coach and Mechanic Steven Chapman Zouein will look to gain valuable experience in Germany this weekend in order to help his driver development.

Qualifying starts today at 9:30 am Eastern time and can be viewed live on the Euro Max website.