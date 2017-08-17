Entries Flying in for Canadian Karting Championships

Following Monday’s cutoff of pre-event registration for the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships, we have been working with event organizers to project the number of entries for this year’s big event.

With entries still coming in, it appears the event could match the total that raced at Mosport Kartways in 2015, which was 197. We would love to see it exceed 200!

We are thrilled to confirm that drivers from Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba have all been entered making a true spectacle for our country as we celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

If you haven’t entered, what are you waiting for? Practice starts Wednesday. Qualifying kicks off Friday!

Over the weekend and early next week we will preview all of the classes before arriving in Mosport for the big show.