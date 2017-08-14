Entertaining Racing Rules at Smiths Falls go-kart track

The weather was perfect for round seven of the Canadian Tire Eastern Ontario Go-Karting Championships at the Lombardy Racetrack on Sunday, August 13 but a violent thunderstorm the night before left the infield and parts of the track flooded. Pumps, sweepers and a blower were brought out and the racing was underway after a 90-minute delay.

It remained to be seen which drivers might end up in the flooded infield.

The first class to run was Novice, ages 7-11, with Linkin Stevens of Perth, Ontario and Jake McNeely from Kinburn, Ontario trading wins in the two morning qualifying heats. The second race was red-flagged on the first lap when Stevens spun into one of the grassy lakes sending up a rooster tail of water and stalling his kart. The restart was delayed so his engine could be dried out.

In the Novice Feature, it was first-year driver Wyatt “Wide-track” McNeely who provided most of the entertainment, The eight-year-old dove into the lead in Corner One and held off the two faster drivers for several laps. Stevens and Wyatt’s older brother Jake McNeely eventually got by but not before the younger McNeely ricocheted off both of them, scattering the field. Stevens eventually won just ahead of Jake McNeely. “Wide-track” came third.

The best show of the day was performed by the Senior Spec Class Racers. Very few changes are allowed to these karts making for close racing. Todd Ceasar from Perth, Ontario won the first race and James Smith, also from Perth, was second. Trevor Ceasar of Perth won the next two but not before multiple lead changes every lap had the spectators on their feet.

The Junior Class, ages 11-15 was dominated by Ryan Armstrong from Munster Hamlet, Ontario who won the two morning heats and the 18-lap feature race. The battle for second was closely fought between Alex Gutkneckt of Greely, Ontario and Kingston, Ontario’s Matt Lavelle. Gutkneckt took second in both qualifying heats and Lavelle finished ahead of him in the feature.

Thank you to Series Sponsor Canadian Tire for the trophies and prizes for these races.

The next round in the Canadian Tire Eastern Ontario Karting Championships will be on Sunday, September 3 between 10:00 am and 2:00. Spectators are always welcome and always free. Come on out and watch “Wide-track” and the gang, or join us for some fun racing.

For more information, check out: www.lombardykarting.com

Photo by Garth Wallace, Lombardy Karting