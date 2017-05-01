Emerson Fittipaldi and his son Emmo with Goodwood Kartways team manager Marco Di Leo (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Emmo Fittipaldi Confirmed for Eastern Canadian Karting Championship!

Goodwood Kartways has confirmed that Emmo Fittipaldi, son of Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi, will compete in all three rounds of the 2017 Eastern Canadian Karting Championship! Emmo joined the Goodwood Kartways team for the Florida Winter Tour and was quite successful over the winter months and will compete in the Rotax Mini-Max class in ECKC competition this summer.

Recently signing as a member of the Intrepid Driver Program in Italy, Emmo will race aboard an Intrepid Kart with full support from the Goodwood Kartways race team.

As the young Emmo continues to grow as a driver, having his father Emerson select the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship as a place to develop his skills is yet another reason why the ECKC is one of North Americas highest profile racing series that can attract drivers from all regions. Entries are open to international drivers and those with interest in competing should inquire immediately with any of the race teams competing.

“I was really pleased when Emerson told me he wanted Emmo to race in the ECKC championship. He feels it is a great championship for his son’s budding race career and is very much looking forward to racing on three of the best kart tracks in North America. We are not only excited to host the Two-time Formula 1 World Champion and Indy 500 winner but the entire Intrepid race team is again looking forward to have young Emmo back under the team tent, and this time at our home base of Goodwood Kartways.”

-Marco Di Leo, Goodwood Kartways Race Team Manager

The Eastern Canadian Karting Championship will kickoff in three weeks time (May 19-21) with round one at Goodwood Kartways near Stouffville, Ontario. Round two will shift gears to Mont-Tremblant, Quebec on June 2-4 before racers trek back down Highway 401 for the season finale on July 21-23 at Mosport Kartways near Bowmanville, Ontario.

Online registration opened this morning on eckc.ca and drivers are urged to pre-register for all events this season.

To keep up to date with the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, be sure to follow their social media’s: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ECKC.ca/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/eckc_karting/).