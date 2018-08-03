Eight Things You Need to Know About the ASN Canadian Karting Championships

The 20th Annual ASN Canadian Karting Championships is less than three weeks away as drivers from across the country will converge on Mosport Kartways at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario to battle for National titles.

Last years event, also at Mosport, attracted nearly 200 entrants, and we’re expecting much of the same as the event celebrates its twentieth birthday after starting back in 1999 in Grand Mere, Quebec.

Here are some facts and information we feel you should know about the ASN Canadian Karting Championships, held from August 15-19.

Registration is Open…Almost!

Online registration is almost ready. We will update this post when it is. (Our apologies, there were a couple hiccups as of posting)

Visit http://kartsportcanada.ca to sign up to race. Online pre-event registration is the best way to ensure your position in the event and will be the cheapest registration fee. All registrations on site at Mosport are subject to an additional $75.00 fee. Registration will close on Thursday, August 16.

Pre-Registering also helps us when we prepare our class-by-class previews leading up to the event.

Supplemental Regulations Now Available

Canada’s motorsports governing body, ASN Canada FIA, has released the supplemental regulations for the Canadian Championships. Visit http://asncanada.com to download them, as well as to stay informed on any bulletins posted before the big race.

Eleven Categories Will Compete for National Titles

There will be five Briggs & Stratton categories, four Vortex Rok categories and two Open Shifter categories racing for glory. Briggs 206 will feature Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior, Senior and Masters. Vortex Rok Mini, Junior, Senior and Masters will be the single-speed two-cycle classes while Open Shifter and Open Shifter Masters will be the gearbox classes.

Race Format: Qualifying, 2 Heats Races, PreFinal and Final

All classes will Qualify to set the grid for two rounds of heat races. From there, the points total from Qualifying and the two heat races will set the grid for the PreFinal races, which will then set the starting grid for the National Final races.

SuperPole Qualifying Format!

Drivers will have only two laps to set their best time in Qualifying. Using the same format that has been utilized at the Pfaff Kartsport Cup, classes will be split up into small groups and drivers will take the track by themselves to set their best time. No drafting or teammate will be allowed.

Practice: Wednesday and Thursday, Racing: Friday through Sunday

Mosport Kartways will be open for practice on Wednesday, August 15 and Thursday, August 16 for practice. The event will officially start on Friday, August 17 with Qualifying and culminate on Sunday, August 19 with the National Finals.

ASRQ and AACA Marshals are Back

We are delighted to see that the ASRQ and AACA motorsports marshals will keep the track safe and clear throughout the weekend. These marshals are the best in the business and truly bring the professionalism of the event up a notch.

Comfort Inn is the Official Hotel

Comfort Inn and Suites, Bowmanville has been selected as the official hotel for the event. Participants and teams alike are urged to make reservations using the booking code “Mosport – Open” to take advantage of special rates and incentives.

Reservations can be made by calling the hotel directly at 905-623-6781. Please use “Mosport – Open” to receive the special group rate.