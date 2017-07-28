EDKRA’s Alberta Summer Challenge kicks off Friday in Warburg

This weekend marks the third annual EDKRA Alberta Summer Challenge where the best of the west will come together to compete in Warburg, Alberta. Nearly 150 karters will be in attendance vying for over $25, 000.00 worth of prizes available of the weekend as well as 2018 Rotax Grand Finals tickets for Rotax Senior and Junior Champions.

It has quickly become a tradition to travel to Warburg for the mid-summer event that draws drivers from Manitoba to British Columbia. The unique format gives racers plenty of track time and down time to enjoy the weekend with their karting friends and family, something the Dowler family puts emphasis on when hosting the event.

CKN’s Neelan Nadesan breaks down a quick preview of each category given the pre-entry list of drivers, but we won’t be surprised if a few extra drivers make their way to Warburg before days end.

In Briggs & Stratton Junior 1 the early favourite coming into the weekend is Alexander Berg from Calgary as well as the Pankewitz siblings Max and Connor. In Briggs & Stratton Junior 2 some of last years top drivers will be entering this weekend as Townes Allen, James Altamirano, and Tyler Kozma will all be in the lead battle. Kiefer Peet has been looking strong in the category again this year and could play spoilers to the class veterans

The cadet Rotax categories will see Silas Gershman as the favourite in Micro Max, while Shawn Kozma and Kiefer Peet will both look to come out on top in Mini Max. In Rotax Junior the competition will be close with Griffin Dowler being the favourite to win after dominating last years race. He should be challenged this year by Tyler Kozma and Jason Leung the latter of whom has been racing all over the world in 2017.

There should be a show down in Briggs & Stratton Senior between most of the 45 karters entered in the category. Noel Dowler and Skyler Dunning both were at the front of the field in last years race. This year could see a change as Matthew Taskinen, Coltin McCaughan, Griffin and Adam Dowler will all look to have their say come Sunday’s final.

Kevin Dowler has been the man to beat in Briggs & Stratton Masters. The 2016 winner of the race, Rob Kozakowski, will be back to defend his crown after dominating performance last year.

There will be another close battle in Rotax Senior with Coltin McCaughan leading the charge as the defending Champion. Matthew Taskinen comes into the weekend with a double win in Rotax Senior at the last round of the Can Am Championship. Ben Maxfield has been competing in Eastern Canada for most of the year and returns to the west with Scott Campbell Racing. Dunning, Noel Dowler and Garret Britton will also be quick throughout the weekend.

Taskinen will be competing in DD2 for the first time this weekend against class regulars Whitney Stevenson, Alexis Budel and Zach Sinclar. The favourite in DD2 Masters will be EDKRA championship leader Troy Shelemey. Rob Kozakowski will be the driver to beat in Rotax Masters after sweeping the weekend in last year’s race. Finally in Shifter it should be a three kart battle between Blair Kerenyi, Ryan Martin and Joey Quyon.

CKN’s Neelan Nadesan will be track side this weekend covering the event so be sure to check on CKN for all the updates with Qualifying starting on Friday up until Sunday’s final.