EDKRA Summer Challenge Will Award Rotax Winners with Ticket to Rotax Grand Finals!

We have more great news to report about the extensive list of fabulous awards up for grabs at the upcoming EDKRA Summer Challenge in Warburg, Alberta. EDKRA along with SRA Karting will send the race winners of the Rotax Junior and Rotax Senior classes to represent Team Canada at the 2018 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The prestigious award is often the highlight moment of many kart racers careers and while there was no tickets left to award for the 2017 event, SRA Karting and Michel Boisclair wanted to step up and support the Western Canadian region for their continued support of the Rotax Max product.

“We are seeing good numbers in the western Canadian regions for the Rotax categories and so we wanted to support this race at Warburg as Kevin Dowler and his group are doing a great job in attracting new drivers and hosting this great event. I can’t wait to see who wins at Warburg and to confirm them as the first official members of Team Canada for the 2018 Rotax Grand Finals,” explained Michel Boisclair of SRA Karting.

It is also the first Rotax Grand Finals ticket to be awarded in Western Canada since the 2014 season when there was a Western Canadian Championship. The tickets will only be available to Canadian racers.

Along with cash prizes in every category, tickets to the 2017 Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Kartways in Ontario, free fuel for Rotax and Briggs racers courtesy of MFP Resources and now these 2018 Rotax Grand Finals tickets, the event will by far be the richest karting event of the year in Canada.

Are you up for the Challenge?

For more information about the Edmonton District Kart Racing Association and the EDKRA Summer Challenge, visit http://edkra.ca or contact Kevin Dowler.