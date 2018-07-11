EDKRA Enthusiastic for Upcoming Summer Challenge

The Edmonton District Kart Racing Association is gearing up for their biggest race of the season, the EDKRA Summer Challenge at the recently renamed Rotax Mojo International Raceway in Warburg, Alberta.

The event has drawn large numbers of drivers over the past few seasons and continues to grow. Last year, a Last Chance Qualifier was required for the Briggs 206 Senior Lite division.

Taking place on July 20-22, entries are expected to exceed 150 drivers for three days of epic racing.

“The 2017 Challenge saw racers from six Provinces and two US states participate. The upcoming event looks to repeat with entries of 150 plus racers in Briggs, Rotax and Shifter karts,” explained the EDKRA.

One of the big draws for the event is the big prize money. Kevin Dowler is one of the many driving forces behind the event and ensures that those who do well, are rewarded for their efforts. Last year the prize money and awards paid out more than $37,000.00 and Dowler intends to exceed that in 2018. Also, with the clubs new partnership with Rotax Max, some great additional prizes will be awarded for the Rotax categories.

“With the newly formed partnership between BRP Rotax and the EDKRA we are excited to announce that Rotax has confirmed all first and second place finishers in Rotax classes will receive full Rotax clothing packages in addition to the prize monies posted.”

CRG West team principle Justin Bayliff has confirmed prizes for classes from Ital Sport in Australia and Overdrive Motorsports has once again confirmed their support.

The EDKRA looks forward to seeing past and new participants at this exciting Western Canadian event!