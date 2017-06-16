EDKRA Confirms $25K in Cash and Prizes for Summer Challenge!

The richest kart race of the year will be held on the August long weekend in Warburg, Alberta!

The Edmonton District Kart Racing Association (EDKRA) will host their third annual EDKRA Summer Challenge on July 28-30 and the organizers have confirmed $25,000 in cash and prizes that will be up for grabs throughout the 3-day event.

Last year the event boasted stellar entries, especially in the Briggs & Stratton classes where the Senior class featured 27 karts. This year, organizers are expecting many more drivers in the Briggs, Rotax and Shifter categories and have even penned in a Last Chance Race for the Briggs Senior Lite class after an impressive turnout at the first round of the Alberta Shootout in Calgary had 33 karts!

Drivers are expected to travel from British Columbia, Saskatchewan and even Manitoba for the race to join Alberta’s best. There’s even rumours of some drivers making their way from the USA to do battle as well.

The unique schedule will build up to a Super Sunday showdown for most of the classes. The exceptions will be Rotax DD2 and Shifter, which will have their Finals on Friday night (DD2) and Saturday evening (Shifter). The remaining classes will all have their qualifying and heats spread out over Friday night and Saturday to set the grids for the Super Sunday Finals. An official schedule will be released at a future date.

SuperPole Qualifying awards will be presented in all classes with the fastest qualifier earning a cool $500.00 for their efforts.

In the Final races, the prizes will be paid out with $750.00 to the winner, $500.00 to second place and $250.00 to third.

The Briggs & Stratton classes on tap for the weekend include: Junior 1, Junior 2, Senior Lite and Senior Heavy. For Rotax Max racers, Micro-Max, Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, Masters Max and DD2. As mentioned, there will also be an Open Shifter class. All classes will run by ASN Canada weights and rules as outlined on the EDKRA website.

A unique addition to this years race is for any class that exceeds the 34-kart maximum, spots will be reserved for past EDKRA Summer Challenge Champions.

Entry fee’s for the weekend are $200.00 per class entry and cover all three days of track action.

CKN will be track side for the race to cover all the action.

More information about the race will be published as the race nears. For any inquiries, contact EDKRA.