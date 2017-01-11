Alberta Karting is set for another great year of racing in 2017! (Photo courtesy: Dan Frederickson)

EDKRA and CKRC Develop Conflict-Free Schedules for the Province of Alberta

The two clubs in Alberta, Calgary Kart Racing Club (CKRC) and Edmonton District Kart Racing Association (EDKRA) have worked together to make a schedule for the racers. With only one conflict on the schedule, there will be 22 races available to attend for the hardcore racer. In addition to the regular club racing, the Annual Alberta Summer Challenge will again be hosted by EDKRA on the August long weekend. As well, the Alberta Shoot-Out returns with double header race weekends on May 27/28 at North Star Raceway and August 19/20 at Warburg Kart Racing Park.

Classes to be run will include: Briggs Junior 1, Briggs Junior 2, Micro-Max, Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, Masters Max, Briggs Senior Light, Briggs Masters and Shifter. Class rules and regulations have also been brought together for a seamless transition for the travelling racers.

The CKRC will again be contending the Briggs Weekly Challenge in 2017. Both clubs showed extremely well in 2016 taking five of the top-ten places in the Canada Senior division and four of the top-ten in the Canada Junior division.

2017’s racing season is looking very good right now as both clubs reached an all time high for club membership and race event attendance.

Club info and schedules can be found at www.ckrc.com and www.edkra.ca.

By: John Kwong / CKRC