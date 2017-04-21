ECKC Drops ICAR Round; Series Now Three Events

We have received word from officials at the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship that the series has dropped the scheduled third round of the 2017 championship, penned for competition at ICAR Karting, and will now consist of only three race weekends. The series has also confirmed that there will be six races to count for the championship with each of the three rounds hosting double-header race weekends.

In addition, Briggs Junior Lite is an official class while Rotax Micro-Max has been eliminated in favour of the updated Rotax Mini-Max category. This means there will be four Rotax Max categories (Mini, Junior, Senior and DD2/DD2M) and four Briggs & Stratton categories (Junior Lite, Junior, Senior and Masters) this season.

“It was a very tough decision and not one that was taken lightly. As an ambassador of the sport, we constantly look for growth and the opportunity to make things bigger and better than the previous go. That being said, after analyzing current market conditions and reflecting on events that took place down south over the winter, we feel it is in the best interest of the series and our participants to eliminate one round of the ECKC in 2017. Simply put, anything we can do to help alleviate budget restraints on our drivers and our race teams is at the top of our priority list.”

– Daniel Di Leo

Last years ECKC round was plagued by rain that ultimately led to the premature ending of the race weekend but also had a less than stellar turnout of drivers make their way to the circuit at the Mirabel Airport just north of Montreal. This will be the first time since the series began that there will only be three rounds of competition.

The 2017 Eastern Canadian Karting Championship will kickoff their eighth season of competition in a months time at Goodwood Kartways in Stouffville, Ontario on May 20 and 21 with practice scheduled for Friday May 19. Round two will take place at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec on June 3 and 4, while the third and final round will take place at Mosport Kartways near Bowmanville, Ontario on July 22 and 23.

Registration for the Goodwood round will open on ECKC website on May 1. Drivers are urged to complete their registration for the race before the event.

More information about the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship can be found on their website, http://eckc.ca. Further announcements about the series 2017 plans are also to be released in the coming days.

