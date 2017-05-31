Alex Gutknecht in Number 617 leads Matt Lavalle in Number 83 at the start of the Junior Class Race at the Lombardy Karting Association track in Smiths Falls, Ontario on May 28. The two drivers finished the 18-lap feature in that order. Number 888, Denver Craig survived several challenges from behind to place third. (Photo by Garth Wallace)

Eastern Ontario Go-Karting Series Heats Up

Close racing in all classes produced major excitement for drivers and spectators during Round #2 of the Canadian Tire Eastern Ontario Karting Championship on Sunday, May 28 in Smiths Falls, Ontario. This round had been rescheduled from two weeks previously when cold monsoon-like rain forced a cancellation. This time the weather was perfect for go-karting.

The two morning qualifying races started with the Novice Class, age 7-11. Four drivers competed including first-time racer, seven-year-old Wyatt McNeely from Kinburn, Ontario, outside of Ottawa. Harry Kirton from St. Lazare, Quebec pulled away for an easy win in the first race but during the second, Linkin Stevens from Perth, Ontario and Jake McNeely, Wyatt’s older brother, managed to keep Kirton behind them until they were about to lap the first-timer. The four karts collided in one parent-gasping melee. Kirton was the only one able to finish. During the 18-lap Novice Feature Race, Jake McNeely pressured Harry Kirton for the lead until his kart threw it’s chain at the half-way mark, giving Kirton the win. Stevens came second.

Nine Junior Class drivers ran three races on the nine-turn Lombardy track. Alex Gutknecht of Ottawa, Ontario traded qualifying wins with Matt Lavalle of Kingston, Ontario with Denver Craig, Zander Stevens and Brayden Cooley hot on their heels. In the feature, Gutknecht led Lavalle for the whole race. The most exciting action occurred behind them with Craig, Stevens and Cooley mixing it up with Nathan Glover, Roslyn Craig and Owen Thomas. The six drivers traded places multiple times per lap. Contact and spin-outs kept the marshalling crew busy with corner caution flags. At the finish, Denver Craig of Carp, Ontario took third place. Alex Gutknecht now leads the Junior Class season’s points.

In the Senior Spec Class, the father and son team of Todd and Trevor Ceasen provided most of the action, chasing each other during the qualifying races. Trevor led Todd during the afternoon feature. Dad tried everything to pass Trevor; inside, outside, drafting and bumping. The marshals let them fight it out. Trevor won; Todd was second; Rob Tremblay came third. The next time Todd breaks his kart, he is going to have to fix it himself.

Thank you to Series Sponsor Canadian Tire, Race #2 Sponsor Landstorm Contracting of Carp, Ontario and the marshalling crew from the Canadian Race Communication Association based in Shannonville, Ontario.

The next race in the Canadian Tire Eastern Ontario Karting Championships is on June 11 at the Lombardy Karting Association’s dedicated track in Smiths Falls, Ontario. The gate opens at 08:00 am; drivers’ meeting is at 09:30 and the first race starts at 10:00. Open practise is on Saturday, June 10. ASN licence holders welcome.

For more information, check out: www.lombardykarting.com.