Callum Baxter recently put the CKRA on notice, winning at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge event at Mosport in Ontario.

East Coast Living: Previewing the CKRA Summerfest 2017

Over the years we have seen the success of drivers such as Gerald Caseley Jr, Nathan Kelly, Sarah McKay and more recently Kelsey Hann, Myah Knickle and Callum Baxter while competing annually at the ASN Canadian National Karting Championships and select other major regional events in Ontario and Quebec. These drivers grew up racing in Eastern Canada, the real Eastern Canada, at a track called East Coast Karting and a club called Championship Karting Racing Association. Under the guidance of Gerald Caseley Sr., quietly this group has made a name for themselves while traveling many, many hours to seek out new competition.

This weekend it was our turn to make the long drive and be a part of their local event.

So we have made our way to Moncton, New Brunswick to be present at the CKRA Summerfest at East Coast Karting, a two-day highlight of the summer event for racers in the region. It’s been our goal since we reestablished CKN in 2012 to travel to all of our karting regions in Canada and this weekend we are excited to check the box beside East Coast Karting.

The weekend is active for Briggs & Stratton competitors in the four main categories, Cadet, Junior, Senior and Masters. It is not too late to register for those interested and willing to make the drive east. Notably, Mathieu Demers, an ECKC Briggs Masters race winner, and Zachary Vanier, the 2016 ASN Canadian National Karting Briggs Junior champion, will compete this weekend.

Kicking off on Saturday evening, each class will run a qualifying session followed by a SuperPole session that resembles what happens at the Canadian Karting Championships. PSL Moncton and East Coast Karting will present $100.00 to the fastest drivers in the SuperPole sessions.

The evening will be completed with two rounds of heat races for each class followed by a Fun Festival Challenge that features the ECK Sodi World Series rental karts, that we’re hopeful we can find ourselves competing in.

Back on track Sunday morning, drivers will complete heat three and run a PreFinal race before lunch. After opening ceremonies and anthems, the track will heat up for all four CKRA Summerfest Finals to determine the event champions. The event will also crown a King or Queen of the Summerfest as the driver who accumulates the most points throughout the weekend based a select criteria. That driver will take home a bonus $500.00 courtesy of ECK.

We will keep tabs on Hann, Knickle, Baxter and the many others who are racing this weekend and bring you all the action on CKN. We will also broadcast the live timing for those of you at home to follow along.

Stay tuned, we will have more for you soon.

More information about the event can be found at http://www.ckranb.com/summer-karting-festival.html.