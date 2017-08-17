Callam Baxter (45) has traveled to Mosport twice to Mosport this summer and brought home three victories. Could the Nationals be number 4? (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

East Coast Karting Represented by 10 Drivers at Canadian Championships

Canada’s East Coast will be well represented at the upcoming ASN Canadian National Karting Championships as ten drivers from three different provinces will travel to Mosport, Ontario to compete for Canada’s National crowns.

East Coast Karting, operated by Gerald Caseley, has helped arrange the travels of the driver’s karts and parts where the racers will be teamed up with karting powerhouse Team PSL Karting. The ten drivers are spread across all five Briggs & Stratton categories.

“Without a doubt, this is the group that could provide us with the most exciting and best results that we’ve had, especially across ALL Briggs classes.”

– Gerald Caseley

Looking to continue their heated battles from Moncton, Callum Baxter and Owen Mahar will compete in Briggs Cadet. Isaac Teed and Danny Chisholm hold the reigns for Briggs Junior Lite. National front-runner Kelsey Hann will be joined by William Lowther and Ryan Musson in Briggs Junior, while Gerald Caseley Jr is a late addition to the team and will run in Briggs Senior, seeking his second National title. Finally, Mathieu Demers and Claude Allain will race with the Briggs Masters at Mosport.

Last year, Myah Knickle of Nova Scotia won the first ever Canadian title in Briggs Cadet. Unfortunately, she will not be competing this year.

“We are very proud and excited about the group coming with PSL Moncton. Both Callum Baxter and Owen Mahar are exceptional Cadet drivers. In the new Junior Lite, we have Danny Chisholm and Isaac Teed who had a great experience at Mosport a few weeks ago. William Lowther is a great new Junior driver along with Ryan Musson while Kelsey Hann continues to shine both at home and away. Round out the group with Senior drivers Matt Demers and Gerald Caseley with Claude Alain in Masters. Without a doubt, this is the group that could provide us with the most exciting and best results that we’ve had, especially across ALL Briggs classes.”

Many of the drivers will arrive in time to compete in this Sunday’s Mosport club race to prepare for what is to come. It will be a jam-packed week of action as the Canadian Championships kick off on Wednesday and Thursday with Practice sessions preparing for Friday Qualifying. Heat races will follow on Friday and Saturday with the Championship Finals tapped for all day Sunday.

For those looking to follow along with the action from home, CKN will have a live chat feed running along with the live timing right on the website.