Drummond Family Joins Team VSR and TonyKart for 2019!

A trio of hard-working, fast-driving young competitors is set to join Team VSR and the TonyKart product for the 2019 Canadian karting season. The Drummond family, featuring drivers Khloe, Alec and Caden, are well-known competitors in Ontario, earning many races wins over the past few seasons.

Teaming up with Ventresca-Sebarras Racing and the popular TonyKart racing product the three will remain in Briggs & Stratton 206 competition in 2019, with Khloe set for her sophomore season in Senior, Alec doing battle in Junior and young Caden now ready to compete in Junior Lite.

Below is the statement released by Team VSR to CKN.

With the 2019 season fast approaching, we are pleased to announce that the Drummond Family will be joining Ventresca Seberras Racing-VSR. The team based out of Mosport Kartways consists of Khloe in Briggs Senior, Alec in Briggs Junior and Caden who will make the move up to Junior. Lite. After a competitive first year in Sr Briggs for Khloe, she will look to improve on her fifth-place finish at the Canadian Nationals and hopes to be very consistent and competitive. She has been working hard in the offseason to fine-tune her driving skills by doing winter ice racing in karts and cars competing in Innisfil and The LexusSport Cup respectively. Alec has also been working hard with training, sim time and winter karting but is looking forward to getting back on track. After making huge improvements to his driving in 2018, Caden will look to improve his racecraft and continue to learn and compete in 2019. We look forward to working with our new team members and the growth of VSR in 2019.