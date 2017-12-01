Photo courtesy: DR Racing Kart North America

DR Racing Kart North America: “It’s time to tackle the Canadian Market!”

DR Racing Kart USA is set to rebrand as DR Racing Kart North America in an effort to support the Canadian karting market. The DR Racing Kart importer, DRT Racing, has established themselves as a reputable entity in US karting. Having won Pro Tour championships, as well as multiple Superkarts! USA SuperNationals victories, they have proven that they have what it takes to compete at the top level in the states.

But heading into the 2018 season, the team has set their sights north.

“Our goal is to not only establish an outstanding dealer network in Canada but to create a top level, affordable outlet for Canadian drivers to compete with the DR team in various events across the USA,” said Christian Marsh, DR North America’s marketing director.

DR North America’s first order of business will be getting established with possible partners in the Canadian market. “Any brand is only as good as its network and support. That’s what sets us apart at DR.”

If you or your team are interested in acquiring more information about opportunities with DR North America, or arrive and drive packages for the upcoming SKUSA Winter Series, contact christian@drt-racing.com.