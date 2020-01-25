Dowler Trio Leads Group of Canadians in Tucson for Challenge of the Americas

For the third weekend in a row this January, a winter karting program is kicking off. This time, we are on the west coast for the 2020 Challenge of the Americas opener at the Musselman Honda Circuit in Tucson, Arizona.

Ten Canadian drivers have made the trek to be a part of the ROK Cup program, vying for race weekend wins and championship tickets to the Rok Cup International Finals.

Alberta is the most represented province, while British Columbia also has representation.

Three drivers who are no stranger to international competition are back for some more COA action and they are all from the same family. Griffin, Adam and Noel Dowler will each race in different categories, Senior Rok, Masters Rok and Shifter Rok. Ryan Martin continues his program with Ron White Racing and CRG and will also race in Senior Rok. Joining Adam in Masters Rok will be Rob Kozakowski, who has stood on the COA podium in the past.

Alex Berg will be a busy racer this weekend, competing in both ROK Junior and 100cc Junior. He is joined in Junior by Ian Qiu, who has stepped up from Mini this season. Also in ROK Junior this weekend is new racer Nicole Havrda, who is racing with the ESteam Racing program, headed by Darryl Redlin. Alex Chartier is also making their first COA start, racing in Mini Rok with ESteam Racing too.

Rounding out our crop of Canadian racers in Tucson this weekend in Uncle Jimmy Gregory. He’s back for more 100cc Masters action, chasing the podium and sharing his enthusiasm.

Two complete race days are on tap, beginning Saturday. Drivers will get to two chances at victory with each day featuring a Qualifying session, PreFinal and a Final.