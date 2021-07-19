Double-Victory at Home for Jordan Prior in Briggs Senior!

It was a superb weekend of racing for Jordan Prior at the opening round of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship as the Briggs Senior driver recorded a double-victory to open up an early championship lead.

Saturday’s conditions started out very wet and soggy at the Canadian Mini Indy with Adam Ali (Kosmic) earning the first pole position of the MRFKC season in the tough conditions.

Running last in the schedule, the PreFinal took place after the lunch break, with the rain stopping. A quick-drying track from the session before the Briggs Seniors rolled on track saw nearly every driver quickly switch to slick tires for the PreFinal.

From fifth on the grid, Prior (BirelART) hooked up with his Prime teammate Jon Treadwell (BirelART) to get to the front early and scored the win to earn the pole position for the Final.

With a great launch, Treadwell vaulted to the early lead, with Prior, Ali, David Barnes (BirelART) and Logan Ploder (CL Kart) in tow.

The exciting race featured a number of lead changes throughout as all five drivers wanted to be on top before the final lap. Ploder made his move to the lead on Prior with two laps to go, but unlike last weekend, Prior pushed hard to ensure he didn’t give up the lead, holding the outside line of the tricky turn five to stay on top.

Benefiting on the Final lap from a challenge for second, Prior was able to get away just enough on the final lap to not need to defend the final corners and rolled to the checkered flag to score victory in Race One. Barnes and Ploder joined him on the podium while Ali and Treadwell filled out the top-five. A pushback bumper penalty for Ali knocked him back to ninth in the final results and moved Maddock Heacock (Awesome Kart) into the top-five.

MRFKC1 Briggs Senior Saturday Final Results

1 Jordan Prior 2 David Barnes 0.372 3 Logan Ploder 0.860 4 Jon Treadwell 1.225 5 Maddox Heacock 1.786 6 Steven Navratil 2.041 7 Avery Miller 5.856 8 Jeremy Vaillancourt 5.945 9 Adam Ali 5.991 10 Ari Korkodilos 6.051 11 Lily Flintoff 7.034 12 Mackenzie Milwain 8.209 13 Alex Murphy 8.373 14 Anthony Quezada 10.746 15 Tom Fredericks 15.851 16 Brennan Taylor 26.119 17 Simon Legault 32.026 18 Kolby Short 34.331 19 Jackson Maytum 34.409 20 Kaitlyn Freier 34.922 21 Riley Paladichuk 36.935 22 Matthew White 37.177 23 Patrick Lelievre 47.856 24 Logan Ferguson 5 Laps 25 Tyler Freier 14 Laps 26 Zain Ikram 15 Laps

Much nicer conditions on Sunday greeted the drivers at CMI with the sun shining and warm temperatures.

Ploder just narrowly edged out Barnes for the pole-position in Qualifying by a mere 0.009 seconds.

Once again, Prior moved up early in the PreFinal this time worked with his other Prime teammate Barnes to score a 1-2 finish and a front-row lockout.

The two hooked up early in the Final as well and broke free from Ali and Ploder. The lead changed a couple of times between the two until disaster struck for Barnes.

A loose engine mount created a tension-free chain that forced him to slow up and eventually retire, leaving Prior without a drafting partner. Quickly Ploder and Ali chased down the race leader and it was on.

Prior was attacked in corner four on the final lap and while he managed to keep the lead, a slow exit allowed both Ali and Ploder and slip by. Side-by-side for the lead around corner five and into six, the pair made contact to slow them up enough that Prior drove around the outside of both to regain the lead. Holding them off through the tight turn seven, Prior was in control and took his second race win of the weekend in fine fashion.

Ploder scored his second podium appearance of the weekend with the second-place finish, while Ali wound up third.

In the throwdown for fourth, Avery Miller (CL Kart) edged out Mackenzie Milwain (Kosmic Kart) and Maddox Heacock (Awesome Kart) for the position.

MRFKC1 Briggs Senior Sunday Final Results