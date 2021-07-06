Don’t Miss This Weekends Double-Header at Canadian Mini Indy!

The first of two weekends of intense competition is about to hit the Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton, Ontario.

In preparation for the opening round of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, CMI is hosting two great races this coming weekend, July 10-11.

First will see HRKC race #5 on Saturday, which will host members of MIKA and IKC for an interclub battle extraordinaire. Then, on Sunday we have the third annual CKN Dash for Cash, a one-off race with no points implications, just great fun, intense racing and awesome prizes.

Racing on the same circuit layout as the MRFKC weekend, we are expecting to see a number of racers utilize this weekend to test and tune before the big event.

The Canadian Mini Indy has become known as a track that can provide unpredictable and very exciting racing. Last year we witnessed one of the greatest Briggs Senior races ever, with almost as many passes as a NASCAR race at Daytona and a photo finish to boot.

Online registration for both events is available on the CMI website, or by clicking here.

CKN has a special photo package price for the weekend. Drivers can pre-order a 13×19 photo, along with a selection of digital images from the weekend for only $100.00. Order from our CKN Online Store.

At least four categories will race for $1000.00 in the CKN Dash for Cash, with a minimum of $250 being award to each race winner. Coveted glass trophies will also be presented to the race winners on Sunday.

In addition, throughout the day prizes will be raffled off, including sets of tires, clutches, chains and more.

We’re very excited for this great event weekend and we hope you are too! See you there.