Domination by Goldie Earns Him KartStars Junior Lite Win and Championship at Sutton

There may not have been a happier driver than Gavin Goldie (Exprit) when the news broke that the fourth and final round of the KartStars Canada Championship was shifting from Leamington to Sutton.

Goldie considers 3S Go-Karts his home track and on Saturday, he proved it, leading all day long and winning the Final in dominating fashion to not only take the race win but confirm himself as the class champion.

Leading every lap, Goldie won the Final by 4.121 seconds to take his third KartStars win in four races.

In a great battle for second, KartStars Nationals race winner Braedon Fowler (Intrepid) pulled off a great final lap pass to overtake Christian Menezes (Kosmic) and earn the position. Menezes had to settle for third, as the top-three finishers in the race also scored the top-three positions in the championship.

Fourth went to Ethan Pollack (Intrepid), with Nathan Dupuis (Ricciardo Kart) taking fifth.

Race Result: KartStars Canada R4 Briggs Junior Lite Final