Discounted Rotax Junior Cylinders Offer Ends March 20

For those hoping to take advantage of an excellent offer from SRA Karting and Rotax Max, the 50% discount on the new Junior Max cylinders will expire on March 20, 2017 and those interested are urged to put in their orders sooner rather than later. This offer also applies to the new ECU.

From SRA Karting:

After the successful introduction of the new Junior cylinder at the last Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, Rotax put in place a sales program for current users of the junior cylinder (Junior MAX, Micro MAX & Mini MAX) and for the Electronic Control Unit for these classes and the Senior MAX.

The sales program offers you the new cylinder and the new ECU at a 50% discount for a limited time. To place an order or for more information on this promotional program please contact your local Rotax authorized dealer/Service Centre.

To view the official bulletin and pricing, please review this document from SRA Karting.