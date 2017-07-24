Davide Greco was the first driver to beat Marco DiLeo this season in Rotax Senior (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

DiLeo Takes ECKC Senior Max Championship but Greco Breaks his Win Streak

With five wins to his credit, Marco DiLeo was in cruise control heading into Sunday to earn his fourth Eastern Canadian Karting Championship Rotax Senior title. He also had the chance for a perfect season in taking all six feature race wins.

Looking to stop the total domination by DiLeo, Davide Greco stormed to the pole-position in qualifying while DiLeo was only able to put down the fifth quickest time of the session. Greco also took home the PreFinal ahead of Indy Lights driver Zachary Claman DeMelo with DiLeo once again slotting into fifth and not looking his usual speedy self.

But that racing spirit was back when the green flag flew for the Final. Greco got the early jump with Marco Signoretti moving ahead of DeMelo along with Ryan MacDermid and DiLeo. It was a tight battle for the front of the pack until the halfway mark when MacDermid made a bold move to pass DiLeo in turn ten. DiLeo held his ground and the two made heavy contact. Di Leo was able to resume in the middle of the pack while MacDermid took a little longer to get back up to speed.

It was obvious after that DiLeo was struggling as he lost positions and wasn’t as quick as earlier. Three laps later, MacDermid had caught DiLeo and when he pulled out to pass in turn one, he gave the veteran a jolt before getting by. Two corners later the two made contact again. Back rolling, MacDermid withdrew at the end of the lap and DiLeo did the same two laps after and quickly sought attention on his foot, which was injured in the first accident with MacDermid.

Out front, Greco pulled out to a 2.5 second win over Signoretti while Claman DeMelo finished third for the second straight day.

DiLeo clebrated his fourth ECKC title with Signoretti second and Greco advancing past MacDermid in the final standings after his victory on Sunday to take third.

With the Canadian Championships back at Mosport in a month, we shall see who earns the ticket to represent Canada at the Rotax Grand Finals as the accumulative champion will earn the honours.