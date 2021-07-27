Di Leo Pulls Away in Mini Rok Final

Jordan Di Leo was back to his winning ways on the weekend as he controlled the Mini Rok division at the second stop of the KartStars Canada Championship at Point Pelee Karting.

In Qualifying, Di Leo (Goodwood/Intrepid) was the only driver to break into the 31-second bracket and posted his fastest lap just before the skies opened up and rain began to fall.

Putting the pressure on in the heat races was Christian Papp (Goodwood/Intrepid) who finished P2 in heat one and won the second heat ahead of Di Leo.

When it came time for the Final, Di Leo put his Intrepid Kart into another gear and was lights out from the drop of the green flag.

Pulling away to a 4-second margin of victory, Di Leo was no match for his rivals in Mini Rok.

Rocco Simone (NSM/Exprit) had a great start to get into second, but Papp found his way by early to secure the second position. On the final lap, Mayer Deonarine (NBM/Exprit) also made his way around Simone for the third step of the podium after putting pressure on for the second half of the race.

Quinn Tyers (Goodwood/Intrepid) wound up fifth with an uneventful race after getting by Stefano Picerno (Energy Kart) early on.

With the absence of race one winner Jensen Burnett, Di Leo moved into the championship lead ahead of round three at Shannonville Motorsports Park in a few week’s time.

KartStars Canada Point Pelee Mini Rok Final Results