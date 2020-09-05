Di Leo Notches Fourth Win in Briggs Cadet to Lock Down the Kart Stars Canada Championship

It has been a perfect season from start to finish for Jordan Di Leo (Intrepid) as he secured his fourth victory of the Kart Starts season on Saturday in Briggs Cadet, tackling the tricky 3S Go-Karts circuit.

The victory also confirmed him as KartStars Canada Briggs Cadet class champion.

In the Final, Di Leo was pressured heavily by Stefano Picerno (Energy Kart), as well as Rocco Simone (Intrepid).

After Picerno swiped the lead away, Di Leo came right back for it the next lap and brought Simone through with him. While it took Picerno a few laps to find his way back by Simone, Di Leo opened up a small lead. But it didn’t last long as Picerno closed back in with only a couple laps remaining. Putting the pressure on the race leader, Picerno couldn’t find a place to pass and had to settle for second the finish line.

In addition to his third-place overall finish, Simone brought home the honours of winning the Mini Briggs sub-division ahead of Christian Papp (Intrepid) and David Zhao (Exprit).

With Jensen Burnett (Energy Kart) sitting out the final round, he surrendered the vice-championship position to Simone, with Papp also gaining enough points to move into third overall.

Race Results: Kart Stars R4 Briggs Cadet Final