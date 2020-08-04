Details Emerge for Kart Stars Canada National Championships

A highlight of the karting calendar each year in this country is finding out which Canadian karting stars will represent the Maple Leaf overseas versus international competition as members of Team Canada, and which drivers will be crowned National Champions. Traditionally held each August, we are very pleased to confirm this season will be no different, as Goodwood Kartways has paired up with KartStars Canada to organize and promote the KartStars Canada National Karting Championships, to be held the week of August 14th to 16th.

While the KartStars Canada moniker is new, the organizational team behind this year’s event is anything but, having promoted and hosted Nationals in six of the last seven years, and seven times in total across two different venues. As a new championship in 2020, KartStars has quickly established itself as the premier karting series in the country as sport emerges from a global pandemic, and the championship has been lauded for both its event organization and its team of officials at the track. Vastly experienced and incredibly thorough, Rounds 1 and 2 ran seamlessly, and the opener produced the highest kart count in the country this season. The KartStars Canada National Karting Championships will double as Round 3 of the KartStars season-long schedule, now with significantly more on the line.

“With the season having very quickly taken shape, we look forward to once again hosting those who have attended our events so far in 2020,” said Goodwood Kartways’ President Daniel Di Leo. “The support is greatly appreciated, and as is becoming well known in the community, we are very excited about the direction in which our program is headed. That said, we remain sensitive to the changing market conditions, and our goal is simply to produce another excellent event, while maintaining the history and reputation that the National Championships have earned. It is definitely an event to mark on the calendar, and if you haven’t raced at Goodwood Kartways yet this year or have been contemplating giving it a shot, this is the one you want to come out to.”

The event will feature both Briggs & Stratton and Vortex Rok classes, with a Team Canada being produced from the latter in order to compete at the 18th Annual Rok Cup Superfinal from October 14th to 17th at famed South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy. The race winners in VLR Rok Masters, Rok Shifter, Rok Senior, Rok Junior and Mini Rok will earn a ticket overseas after the week-long competition. Briggs & Stratton National Champions will be crowned in Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior, Senior and Masters. After move-in on Tuesday, Wednesday will see Open Practice available before Controlled Practice begins on Thursday in National Class groupings. From there, Rok Cup Canada and Briggs & Stratton classes will follow different routes.

Briggs & Stratton classes will have Warm-Up and Qualifying Friday morning and Heat 1 Friday afternoon. Heat 2 will follow on Saturday morning, with finishing positions then being used to grid the fields for a Saturday afternoon PreFinal before Briggs & Stratton National Finals later in the day. Rok Cup classes will follow the worldwide format from Friday to Sunday. After Qualifying and Heat 1 on Friday, they will have Heat 2 and Heat 3 on Saturday before PreFinals and National Finals on Sunday. Briggs & Stratton racers will also have the opportunity to remain in the action on Sunday, as Round 3 of KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior will continue season-long championships with special money races offered at a very attractive price point.

Registration is now open, and as KartStars Canada drivers are becoming accustomed to, efforts have once again been made to reduce the traditional cost of competing in such a prestigious event. Discounts on race tires, fuel and oil are available to those who pre-register, with the on-line platform set to close Wednesday, August 12th at 8pm. For full details including the Event Schedule, or to register on-line, please visit www.kartsportcanada.ca.

Click HERE for the Event Schedule

Click HERE for the Registration Page