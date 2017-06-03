Deja Vu in Rotax Categories at Tremblant

The weather continued where it left off from the previous round of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship as rain and cold temperatures took over the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec on Saturday for round two of the series.

All throughout the first half of the day, rain would fall on and off wreaking havoc on chassis setup and tire pressure selection. It wasn’t until halfway through the Prefinal races where a dry line would form and slick tires were used. Thankfully, the sun began to shine through the clouds as the Final races of the day progressed, ending the day on a much brighter note than when it started.

Mini-Max

It was another lights out drive by Justin Arseneau as he secured his third ECKC win in as many starts this season.

After getting through the opening lap unscathed, Arseneau built up a gap to second place Emmo Fittipaldi. Lap after lap, the gap grew until Arseneau took the checkered flag. Fittipaldi cruised along in second for the entire stint to earn his second podium of the season while Ryland Duesburry took third after a horrible start moved him from second to sixth on the opening lap before recovering to the final step of the podium.

Rotax Junior

After completing their PreFinal on a quick drying track with rain tires, the Rotax Juniors all enjoyed new slicks for their final with the sun finally peeking through the clouds.

Unfortunately for third place starter Mackenzie Clark, he had to avoid a spinning Thomas Nepveu on the pace lap and fell well off the track, ultimately getting back on track but starting the race well behind the grid.

From the green, Nepveu opened an early advantage but as his tires came up to temperature, Patrick Woods-Toth closed right it on the leader, waiting only a couple laps before making his move and taking the lead. While Nepveu tried to counter on the leader, he wasn’t able to keep pace as Woods-Toth pulled away to the victory.

On the Final lap, Nepveu came under pressure from Kai Dalziel with a deep lunge pass attempt in turn three. But Nepveu countered on the exit and held the second spot to the finish line.

Rotax Senior

The pressure was on pole-sitter Marco Di Leo from the get go as Zachary Claman DeMelo, Davide Greco and a train of others all chased DiLeo into the hard braking turn three.

While DeMelo and Greco jockeyed for second on laps three and four, Di Leo broke free from the pack. But DeMelo came charging back with Ryan MacDermid helping him out with a push after moving past Greco.

The two would catch Di Leo with only a couple laps left but just didn’t have enough to make a move for the lead as the front three would cross the checkered with Di Leo out first, DeMelo second and MacDermid third.

For his efforts in moving Greco out of the way, DeMelo was demoted to third on the podium, moving MacDermid up to second.

Rotax DD2/DD2 Masters

Three for three. Tyler Kashak remained unbeaten in Rotax DD2 on Saturday with another dominating victory.

While Ethan Simioni posted the fast time in Qualifying, a last minute switch to dry tires was the call in the Prefinal. Kashak took full advantage of the dry conditions.

And it was much of the same in the Final as the drivers navigated the Jim Russell Karting circuit. Ultimately, Kashak went unchallenged to a 6-second victory, his third of the year with Simioni finishing runner up for the third straight race as well. Keeping nose clean and looking much more comfortable in her DD2 machine, Taegen poles finished third.

In DD2 Masters, it was once again Joe Crupi taking the win.

Saturday marked the halfway point of the ECKC season and the drivers will do it all again on Sunday back in Mont-Tremblant. Don’t forget, you can follow the live timing on CKN throughout the race day.