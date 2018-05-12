ROK Cup USA
Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge

Defending Junior Champion Clark to Sit out CRFKC Opener

All day long Saturday we were keeping an eye on not only who was fast in each category, but also who was in attendance at Goodwood Kartways practicing for Sunday’s Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge.

However, just past lunch, we realized that the defending champion in Rok Junior, Mackenzie Clark, was not on track and not even at the facility.

When he finally arrived at the circuit, around 3:30 PM, Clark informed CKN that he will be sitting out this weekend’s race after injuring his ribs while competing in the SKUSA Pro Tour in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I actually hurt my ribs in Friday practice, but was able to power through the weekend,” said Clark, who earned two very impressive fourth place finishes in Phoenix. “I visited a chiropractor this week and even tried to do some laps on Thursday, but the pain was just too much. So I’m not going to race this weekend and hope to be back on track next weekend in the new Ron Fellows National Championship.”

So with Clark out this weekend, it means there is a very good chance there will be a new champion in the Rok Junior category, which will earn the champion a ticket to race in Las Vegas as part of the Rok Cup USA Rok the Rio event.

Who will start the season out with a victory? We will find out on Sunday at Goodwood.

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

