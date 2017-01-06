Dates and Locations Confirmed for ECKC, CRFKC and Canadian Championships

We’ve been waiting a while but the dates and locations for the big races in Eastern Canada have finally been released.

The Eastern Canadian Karting Championship will once again host four races at the same four locations as 2016. One adjustment is the swapping of the ICAR and Mont-Tremblant rounds. Once again the series will kickoff at Goodwood Kartways on May 20-21. Mont-Tremblant moves into round number two on June 3-4 followed by ICAR on Canada Day weekend, July 1-2. Mosport Kartways will close out the ECKC schedule on July 22-23. To date, we are not sure if the series will utilize the same event formats as last year.

As previously announced, Mosport Kartways will host the ASN Canadian National Karting Championships, shifting back to it’s normal date in late August, utilizing the week of August 23-27.

Back for it’s third season, the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge will once again host four joint club races between Goodwood and Mosport Kartways. Goodwood hosts the opener the week before ECKC, May 13 and the series finale on September 9 as a night race while Mosport lands the two middle rounds on July 8 and 29.

Eastern Canadian Karting Championship

Date Track Location May 20-21 Goodwood Kartways Stouffville, ON June 3-4 Jim Russell Karting Mont-Tremblant, QC July 1-2 Circuit ICAR Mirabel, QC July 22-23 Mosport Kartways Clarington, ON

Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge

Date Track Location May 13 Goodwood Kartways Stouffville, ON July 8 Mosport Kartways Clarington, ON July 29 Mosport Kartways Clarington, ON Sept 9 Goodwood Kartways Stouffville, ON

You can see the entire season schedule on our Competitions Schedule page