Curran: “FWT is the biggest victory of my career!”

It was a magical couple of weeks for Dale Curran Jr. in Homestead, Florida. Taking part in the Florida Winter Tour as a member of Team Koene USA, Curran knew the opportunity was there to earn a solid result or two. First entering the ROK Cup weekend, Curran battled amongst more than forty international competitors and found himself inside the top-ten throughout most of the weekend. Second came the Rotax Max portion where Curran was immediately known as the driver to beat throughout the practice rounds.

Qualifying second, Curran was right there throughout the heats, pouncing on his opportunities that earned him the pole-position for the PreFinal. Sitting calmly on the grid, communications with his mechanic were simple: stay calm, control the race.

And control the race he did.

Curran not only controlled the PreFinal and Final races, he dominated them. Pulling away to large margin victories.

When asked about the result following the race, Curran replied, “this was the biggest victory of my career. I felt relief, excitement and sheer happiness!”

He quickly pointed out to the support he has received from Koene USA as well.

“I have learned a lot about being calm. I knew what that was before but I didn’t understand it. Now I do. The team has helped me with my driving and shown me lots of techniques to use and they support me by always standing with me.”

With a big international victory in his hands now, Curran will return to Florida in the coming weeks for two more FWT races in West Palm Beach in February, hoping to add more.