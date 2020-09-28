Curran Closes Out the Season with the Win in ROK Senior; Woods-Toth Confirmed as MRFKC Champion

It took an entire season but Dale Curran (CL Kart) capped off his year with a superb victory in ROK Senior on Sunday at the Mosport Karting Centre.

Tracking down race leader and eventual champion Patrick Woods-Toth (BirelART) late in the Sunday Final, Curran pounced on the only opportunity he was presented, going up the hill into corner seven. Diving up the inside, Woods-Toth didn’t have much of a chance to defend and Curran slipped on by with two laps to go.

Robert Soroka (RedSpeed) tried to follow Curran through the pass and ended wheel-to-wheel with Woods-Toth in the next corner. Contact was made from Woods-Toth and Soroka went flying into the barriers on the outside. Early race leader Ryan MacDermid (Kosmic) slipped by to grab second in the process.

The contact was enough for Curran to open a gap and he hit all his marks on the final lap to ensure he would not be beaten, celebrating with high emotions at the finish line.

MacDermid held on to second, while Adam Ali (Kosmic) was moved up to third following a 3-position penalty to Woods-Toth. Fourth went to Nicky Palladino (TonyKart), who recovered from an early race setback to charge back up to fourth.

In the championship, Woods-Toth confirmed the title on Saturday after scoring his fourth race win following the technical exclusion of race winner Soroka. He won by a whopping 243 points over Curran, who nipped Soroka by one point for the vice-championship honours.

