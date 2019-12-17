CTMP Confirms New Kart Track Management and Commitment to Karting for 2020 and Beyond

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park’s Karting Centre has recently come under new management.

We would like to confirm to the karting community that the new management is fully committed to continuing programs for the 2020 season – and beyond – including club racing events, arrive and drive, and corporate hosting. This is a new and exciting chapter for Canada’s premier karting facility! We look forward to formally announcing our facility partner in the new year.

As well, CTMP would also like to confirm that Ron Fellows and the Motomaster brand will continue to support karting and driver development in Canada. Please stay tuned for our 2020 plans. Details and schedules will be available in the new year.

To remain informed you can be added to our karting mailing list. Please reach out to info@ctmpark.com and please reference KARTING 2020 in the subject line.