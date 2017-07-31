CRFKC Summerfest Spectacular Tackles Mosport in Reverse!

On Sunday the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge hosted their second annual Briggs & Stratton Summerfest and challenged drivers with a new configuration at Mosport Kartways: reverse! Drivers were only given an evening of practice on Saturday and then warm-up on Sunday to come to grips on the track layout but by days end, it was proved to be a great new challenge which saw some spectacular races to the finish line!

With only the Briggs & Stratton categories, along with the Vega Cup shifters, on track, officials were able to slide in an extra round of heat races as all drivers were challenged with inverted grids for the heats before a Prefinal and a Final. Many drivers got to feel what it was like to start up front for the first time while everyone was challenged to make their way forward quickly in the 6-lap heats. All in all it was a great break from the normality and from our perspective, the drivers really enjoyed it.

Two classes really stole the show on Sunday as Briggs Junior and Briggs Senior featured 40 and 38 karts respectively, meaning that a cool $1000.00 payday was on tap for the race winners. The massive packs roared around Mosport with too much action to keep a set of eyes on, especially in the heat races where positions changed hands at almost every corner.

When it came down to the Finals, Briggs Junior featured a four-kart battle for the win between Gianluca Savaglio, Jordan Prior, recently crowned ECKC champion Gabriel Savoie and Zachary Vanier.

0.006 seconds! What a finish.

Savaglio maintained control for the majority of laps until Vanier went to the lead on the final lap. Savaglio fired back and with a push from Savoie, Vanier fell back from the lead. Hot on Savaglio’s heels coming down the hill Savoie pulled out early and drag-raced back up the hill to the finish line. The crowd was roaring as they inched towards the finish line. Too close to call by eye, everyone quickly looked at race monitor where it showed Savoie ahead by a mere 0.006 seconds.

You be the judge…who got the finish line first? Timing says they were separated by only 0.006 seconds! — #Briggs206 #BecauseKarting @CRFKC A post shared by CanadianKartingNews.com (@ckn_live) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

Shortly after the Briggs Seniors rolled out to close out the day. Marco Signoretti received a nice push from Gavin Sanders to jump to the lead while off-pole starter Joshua Conquer fell back significantly after getting hung out on the outside and having trouble getting into line.

By the end of lap two, Signoretti had Gavin Sanders on his bumper and pushing hard while a few lengths back, it was another Energy Kart/Kosmic combo chasing with Alex Da Silva leading Taylor Gates and looking like the two could catch up. But that all changed when Gates tried to pass in the hairpin and it slowed the duo up enough to not only let the leaders get away, but also allow a big pack catch up.

Out front, Sanders waited until two laps to go to grab the lead from Signoretti. But it only lasted half a lap until Signoretti found his way back by and then was lights out all the way to the $1000.00 finish line. Behind them, it was a hot pursuit for the podium where Tyler McCullough rebounded to finish third ahead of Jon Treadwell and then Gates.

Series officials noted these two races as some of the best of the season and declared Signoretti as Pfaff Motorsports Senior Driver of the Day and the Savaglio as Pfaff Motorsports Junior Driver of the Day as he led nearly all of the PreFinal and Final races only to come up 0.006 seconds short of victory.

In addition to these two race winners, Callum Baxter completed the weekend sweep in Briggs Cadet as the young driver from Nova Scotia has now won in all three CRFKC races he’s attended this season. He was joined on the podium by Ayden Ingratta, Daniel Ali, Jordan Di Leo and Ethan Demenna.

Marc Stehle also completed the weekend sweep in a photo finish Briggs Masters Final. At the line Stehle edged Darren Kearnen by 0.017 seconds with Jamie MacArthur less than a tenth of a second back.

Connor Pritiko continued his hot streak in Briggs Junior Lite taking another victory, this time just ahead of Saturday winner Anthony Boscia. Lily Flintoff crossed in third but was penalized, moving Nicholas Christodoulou to third with Nicholas Gilkes and Maddox Heacock completing the top-five.

In the Vega Cup shifter races, Zachary Shearer went on to score his second straight victory in Senior, holding off a late charge from Evan White. Ethan Simioni completed the podium. Shifter Junior was won by Simoni Masini over Stefano Lucente and Liam Rhodes while Tony Demarco took the Shifter Masters win over Dan Bender and Giles Gallie.

The Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge will finish up their four-round championship series back at Goodwood Kartways in September under the lights. The annual TRAK night race has been a tradition for crowning the CRFKC champions. The Vega Cup will wrap up next weekend at Shannonville Motorsports Park.