CRFKC Summerfest Promises a Busy Weekend at Mosport!

This weekend promises to be a busy one at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park as Mosport Kartways plays host to the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge. Round 3 of the CRFKC is set to take place Saturday July 29 and the second annual Briggs & Stratton SummerFest Presented By PFAFF Motorsports takes place Sunday July 30 completing the weekend long double header.

Introduced in 2016, the event is focused around Briggs’ racers with the intention of creating a who’s-who showdown in Briggs and Stratton racing. With its limited class structure, increased track time through a unique format is something participants have enjoyed in the past.

“We introduced this event last season in hopes of creating a true Briggs and Stratton showdown. The CRFKC is known for massive Briggs fields and this event allows us to put the spot light on those talented drivers,” stated event organizer Daniel Di Leo.

“We’ve created a special event that Briggs’ racers look to annually as their Super Bowl of karting. Increased track time, a unique format and a great prize package that includes cash prizes are just a few of the incentives that have created excitement for the event.”

The Briggs and Stratton Summerfest Presented by PFAFF Motorsports is a one-day special event. ‘SummerFest Sunday’ is being made possible with continued support from Champion Spark Plugs, Ron Fellows, Briggs & Stratton Racing and PFAFF Motorsports. Each has been a major contributor to an impressive prize package.

What you need to know:

Summerfest Classes: Categories offered include Briggs Cadet, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Junior, Briggs Senior, Briggs Masters and the ‘Special – Mechanics Class’ (Arrive and Drive Karts – Open to the first 18 drivers who register) *Please Note: Round 3 of the VEGA Cup Shifter Series will join the Summerfest activities on Sunday.

Summerfest Format: All classes will run Practice-Heat1-Heat2-Prefinal-Final. Random reverse-order heat racing for all classes to be explained in depth at the drivers meeting. ​ *Please Note: Vega Cup format to follow standard Practice-Qualifying-Prefinal-Final.

Classes with 31+ entries: 1st Place-$1000 cash, 2nd Place-Briggs LO206 Engine, 3rd Place-Set of Vega Tires.

Summerfest Prize Package: Classes with under 20 entries: 1st Place-Briggs Pressure Washer, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$150 cash. Classes with 21-30 entries: 1st Place-$500 cash, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$150. Classes with 31+ entries: 1st Place-$1000 cash, 2nd Place-Briggs LO206 Engine, 3rd Place-Set of Vega Tires. PFAFF Motorsport Junior Driver-of-the Day: $250 cash. PFAFF Motorsport Senior Driver-of-the Day: $250 cash. Special Trophies for Top 5 finishers in all classes. ​ *Please Note: Vega Cup classes to follow standard award structure.

Summerfest Entry Fees: $125 for all classes. Bring your own VEGA Blue ONT Tires. Transponder rental $15. *Please Note: Vega Cup classes to follow standard price structure.

Full Race Details for the entire weekend can be found below. For more information on Mosport Kartways and its events please call 905-983-7223 or visit www.mosportkartways.com.

FRIDAY JULY 28th – OPTIONAL PRACTICE – TRACK AVAILABLE FROM 12PM-6PM

SATURDAY JULY 29th – CRFKC ROUND 3 SCHEDULE

• 7:15am – Gates Open

• 7:15am – Registration Opens

• 8:15am – Registration Closes

• 8:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

• 9:00am – Practice Session (6 Minute Session)

• T.B.D – Qualifying (5 Minute Session)

• T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

• T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

• 4:00pm – Podium Presentation

• 5:00pm-7:00pm – Optional Reverse Track Practice (3-4 Group Rotational Practice – $30)

RACE ORDER:

• Rotax Junior – Sponsored By: VSR Racing

• Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: KDM Racing

• Rotax Senior and Rotax Masters – Sponsored By: REM Motorsports

• Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Prime Powerteam

• Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: AI Motorsports

• Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: PRO

• Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: K&K Kart

• Rotax Mini Max – Sponsored By: G Force Engines

• Shifters/Rotax DD2/Masters – Sponsored By: Energy Kart North America

CRFKC NOTES:

• Entry Fee CRFKC Round 3 – $120.

• VEGA TIRE Sponsored Tire Raffle – Each race, two sets of Vega tires will be randomly drawn..

• BRIGGS & STRATTON Sponsored Pill Pull Entry Fee Draw – One “pill” will be drawn at random from each of the five Briggs and Stratton classes and each racer will receive entry to the next CRFKC event.

• KDM RACING Sponsored Engine Raffle – Each race, one Briggs LO206 will be randomly drawn. The draw will include all Briggs and Stratton participants.

Briggs and Stratton SummerFest Presented By: PFAFF Motorsports

SUNDAY JULY 30th – ‘SummerFest Schedule’

*REVERSE TRACK* – Clockwise Direction

• 7:15am – Gates Open

• 7:15am – Registration Opens

• 8:15am – Registration Closes

• 8:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

• 9:00am – Practice Session (6 Minute Session)

• T.B.D – Heat 1 (6 Lap Race)

• T.B.D – Heat 2 (6 Lap Race)

• T.B.D – Lunch Break (Mechanic’s Race Qualifying and Finals)

• T.B.D – Pre-Finals (8 Lap Race)

• T.B.D – Finals (12 Lap Race)

• 4:30pm – Podium Presentation

RACE ORDER:

• Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: Intrepid Canada

• Shifter Junior and Shifter Master – Vega Cup

• Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: KDM Racing

• Shifter Senior – Vega Cup

• Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: K&K Racing

• Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Lone Palm Design

• Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: Karts and Parts

SUMMERFEST NOTES:

• Reverse track direction.

• Entry Fee: $140. Bring your own VEGA Blue ONT Tires. Transponder rental included.

• Reverse order Heat Racing. Orbits to determine random order for start of Heat 1. Reverse order for start of heat 2. Prefinal starting order based on Heat 1 and Heat 2 combined results.

• Format: Classes with less than 30 entries; Practice-Heat1-Heat2-Prefinal-Final.

• Summerfest Prize Package: Classes with under 20 entries: 1st Place-Briggs Pressure Washer, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$150 cash. Classes with 21-30 entries: 1st Place-$500 cash, 2nd Place-Set of Vega Tires, 3rd Place-$150. Classes with 31+ entries: 1st Place-$1000 cash, 2nd Place-Briggs LO206 Engine, 3rd Place-Set of Vega Tires. PFAFF Motorsport Junior Driver-of-the Day: $250 cash. PFAFF Motorsport Senior Driver-of-the Day: $250 cash. Special Trophies for Top 5 finishers in all classes.