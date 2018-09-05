CRFKC Series’ Finale Under the Lights at Goodwood Doubleheader!

Goodwood Kartways is set to host a spectacular day of racing this Saturday as the Toronto Racing Association of Karters contests Race 9 of its schedule in the morning to warm everyone up for the championship finale of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge racing under the lights into the early evening!

Introduced back in 2009, the annual doubleheader night race at Goodwood has always been a massive hit and this year’s edition promises to build on that reputation as drivers have everything still to fight for, as only the Rok Junior CRFKC title has been secured by Dale Curran. Some notable championship battles to play out on track are in Briggs Junior Lite where the top four are separated by less than 100 points, Briggs Masters where Dave Patrick looks to hold onto his shrinking lead of 40 points from Eli Yanko and a big duel in Mini Rok where Frankie Esposito looks to hold off Ayden Ingratta.

This year’s event will follow the same successful format used in the past. To kick things off, TRAK Race 9 will form the early portion of the day. Registration will open at 8 am, driver’s meeting takes place at 9:30 am, practice starts at 10 am sharp and racing is scheduled to wrap up by 3 pm.

Quickly switching gears, and configuration of the track CRFKC Officials will prepare for the second event of the day, karters from all over Canada prepare for the annual night race. Night race registration will open at 1 pm, driver’s meeting will take place at 3:15 pm, practice begins at 3:30 pm and finals continue as night falls.

Keeping with tradition, the event will conclude with a Fireworks Show put on by Marco Signoretti for all participants in attendance to enjoy.

The doubleheader takes place this Saturday, September 8. The track will be open for controlled practice on Friday, September 7 from 10 am-5 pm.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for expected temperatures and plan ahead. Extra pit lighting is highly recommended. Please note that overnight camping is not permitted as per municipal by-laws.

TRAK RACE 9 – DAY RACE – SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

LONG TRACK w/ CHICANE – QUALIFYING FORMAT

THURSDAY PRACTICE – TRACK AVAILABLE FROM 10AM-6PM

FRIDAY PRACTICE – TRACK AVAILABLE FROM 10AM-5PM

TRAK RACE 9 – SATURDAY SCHEDULE

8:00 am – Gates Open

8:15 am – Registration Open’s

9:15 am – Registration Close’s

9:30 am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

10:00 am – Practice Session 1 (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

3:00pm – Podium Presentation

TRAK RACE 9 – RACE ORDER

Rok Shifters

Rok Junior

Mini Rok (May be combined with Rok Junior)

Briggs Junior Lite

Rok Senior

Rok Masters (May be combined with Rok Senior)

Briggs Cadet

Briggs Senior

Briggs Masters (May be combined with Briggs Senior)

Briggs Junior

For more information on the Toronto Racing Association of Karters please visit www.goodwoodkartways.com.

TRAK RACE 9 – NOTES:

Race entry fee is $80.

ALL TRAK/MIKA Raffle tickets must be returned during registration. Raffle draw will be held during the TRAK/MIKA Enduro on October 20th, 2018.

CRFKC RACE 5 – NIGHT RACE – SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2018

LONG TRACK – QUALIFYING FORMAT

CRFKC RACE 5 – NIGHT RACE SCHEDULE

1:00pm – Registration Open’s

2:45pm – Registration Close’s

3:15 pm – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

3:30 pm – Practice Session 1 (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

6:45 pm – Final (12 Lap Race)

8:45 pm – Podium Presentation

CRFKC RACE 5 – RACE ORDER

Rok Shifters/Masters – Sponsored By: Energy Kart North America

Rok Junior – Sponsored By: VSR Racing

Mini Rok – Sponsored By: G-Force Engines

Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: K&K Racing

Rok Senior – Sponsored By: REM Motorsports

Rok Masters – Sponsored By: Intrepid Canada (May be combined with Rok Senior)

Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: AI Motorsports

Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: Prime Powerteam

Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: Karts and Parts

Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Pro Racing

For more information on the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge including the latest news, please visit www.kartsportontario.ca

CRFKC RACE 5 – NOTES:

Official Practice will be available Friday, September 7 from 10am-5pm. Regular track day fees apply to all participants.

Registration will be open Friday, September 7 from 10am-5pm.

Race Entry fee is $125+hst.

As always, the Soranno family and the That’s Sapore staff will be on site all day Saturday serving breakfast, lunch and dinner! This weekend’s lunch special will be a “Meatball Sandwich” and the dinner special will be a “Taco Salad Bowl.” Limited quantities available. Please email thatssapore@gmail.com to place your order today!