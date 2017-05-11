CRFKC Season Three Supported by Great Prizes Again!

This Saturday morning at Goodwood Kartways engines will fire to kickoff the third season of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge (CRFKC) and their loyal supporters have stepped up yet again to dish out some great prizes to the series’ competitors. Looking to break more records, CRFKC organizers have high expectations for this weekends race.

The four-race program is built around four one-day events split between Goodwood Kartways and Mosport Kartways utilizing a no drop format. This week’s event which is hosted by the Toronto Racing Association of Karters is open to ALL karters holding a valid ASN club license.

Pfaff Motorsports, Champion Spark Plugs, Vega Tires, Briggs & Stratton and KDM Racing have been supporters of the CRFKC since the initial season and will award drivers all season long.

The Pfaff Motorsports Driver of the Day will highlight the efforts of two drivers – one Junior and one Senior – at each round and present them with a trophy and a cash prize of $250. The driver will be determined by a Pfaff representative who will select winners based on quality race performances, regardless of starting and finishing position.

As the series title sponsor, Champion Spark Plugs helps keeps the program rolling and supports the unique and special trophies for each race podium. Participants will be given CRFKC Patches and decals at registration. Champion t-shirts, podium hats and other gift packages will be given out each round as well.

Each race day, two sets VEGA Tires will be raffled off. Registered drivers will have the chance to win a set of tires with one set available to 4-cycle racers and one set for the 2-cycle racers.

Briggs & Stratton will continue their pill-draw for a free entry-fee at each race. All registered drivers in the Briggs & Stratton categories will be entered and at the podium ceremony one driver will be drawn to receive a free entry into the next CRFKC race.

Also for the Briggs & Stratton classes, KDM Racing is supplying a new Briggs & Stratton LO206 engine to be raffled off at each race.

Finally, the championship leaders in each of the following Rotax categories (Mini-Max, Rotax Junior, Rotax Senior and Rotax DD2) will awarded the entry fees to the ASN Canadian National Karting Championships held this year at Mosport Kartways (August 23-27). Race Tires are not included.

Goodwood Kartways is open for practice this week for those looking to get a jump on this weekends race. All drivers are welcome with practice time available from 10AM to 3PM on Thursday and 10AM to 5PM on Friday.

Entry Fee for ALL classes is $120.

CRFKC participants who are planning to race in the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship can leave their trailers and tents set up IF arrangements have been made with Goodwood Kartways.

CRFKC will utilize the same track configuration that will be used the following week during the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship.

New for 2017, CanadianKartingNews.com will have Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge T-Shirts for sale! Stop by the CKN booth at Goodwood to pickup a new shirt or contact info@canadiankartingnews.com to order. An online ordering option will be available soon too.

CRFKC RACE 1 – SCHEDULE (SATURDAY MAY 13TH)

7:30am – Gates Open

7:45am – Registration Open’s

9:15am – Registration Close’s

9:30am – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

10:00am – Practice Session 1 (6 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Qualifying (5 Minute Session)

T.B.D – Pre-Final (8 Lap Race)

T.B.D – Final (12 Lap Race)

4:00pm – Podium Presentation

CRFKC RACE 1 – RACE ORDER

Rotax Junior – Sponsored By: VSR Racing

Briggs Junior Lite – Sponsored By: KDM Racing

Rotax Senior – Sponsored By: REM Motorsports

Rotax Masters – Sponsored By: Intrepid Canada (May be combined with Rotax Senior)

Briggs Junior – Sponsored By: Prime Powerteam

Briggs Cadet – Sponsored By: AI Motorsports

Briggs Senior – Sponsored By: PRO

Briggs Masters – Sponsored By: K&K Kart

Rotax Mini Max – Sponsored By: G Force Engines

Rotax DD2/DD2 Masters – Sponsored By: Energy Kart North America