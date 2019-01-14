CRFKC Continues with Five Races in 2019

The 2019 Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge is set. The popular Ontario series will utilize the same format as 2018 with five races spread across three different tracks.

As per the norm for the past decade in Ontario, the first major event of the season will take place on the May long weekend at Goodwood Kartways. After the popular addition of the Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton last season, the track will once again host round two, this time with a little extra time between the first two rounds.

Rounds three and four will see racers spending their summers at Mosport Kartways again. The two events should be popular with the 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships also taking place this summer at Mosport.

Finally, the fifth and final stop of the series will be the popular night race at Goodwood Kartways.

In addition, there will be a non-points CRFKC Summer Festival at Mosport on the August long weekend. That event has gained in popularity over the past two seasons, with Briggs & Stratton drivers getting the chance to tackle the Mosport Kartways circuit in reverse on Sunday.

The class lineup will remain the same with a full array of Briggs 206 classes alongside the Vortex Rok Cup Canada program. One change for Rok Cup racers will be the championship prize as they will be competing for tickets to the Rok Cup International Final in Italy this season.

2019 Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge Schedule:

Goodwood – May 18/19 Hamilton – June 15/16 Mosport – July 6/7 Mosport – July 27/28 Goodwood – Sept 7

