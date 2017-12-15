CRFKC Confirms Hamilton on 2018 Schedule

It’s finally official, The Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge has added a third track and a fifth race their 2018 schedule.

Series organizer Daniel Di Leo spoke to us back in September about the plans to add a new track to the program and after much deliberation, he has confirmed that Hamilton Kartways will join the CRFKC, hosting round two on June 3, 2018.

“We have been actively looking to expand the CRFKC by adding a new venue for some time now. I’m finally able to confirm that a new track has been added to the schedule. We’ve added a fifth race for 2018 and it will be at Hamilton Kartways, the home of Prime Powerteam, a huge supporter of the CRFKC.”

– Daniel Di Leo

Aside from the addition of Hamiton, the event schedule is nearly identical to 2017. It will kick off at Goodwood Kartways on Sunday, May 13. Following round two at Hamilton, round three will be at Mosport Kartways on Canada Day, July 1. Round four will once again be part of the Briggs & Stratton Summer Festival at Mosport Kartways with the CRFKC race penned as the Saturday, July 28 headliner. The annual night race at Goodwood Kartways will play host as the Championship Finale on September 8.

With the successful introduction of Rok Cup Canada at last years CRFKC Finale, the series will utilize Vortex Rok engines for all of their two-cycle classes including Mini, Junior, Senior, Masters, and Shifter. The Briggs & Stratton class lineup will remain the same as 2017, featuring Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior, Senior and Masters.

All class champions will receive a championship ring at the year-end banquet, a new tradition that was introduced in 2017 which received a warm welcome. In addition, all of the Rok Cup Canada class champions will earn an entry-fee to the Rok the Rio event in Las Vegas in November 2018. Finally, the daily draws will return with engines, tires, and entry-fees to be given away at each podium ceremony.

The see the official CRFKC announcement, click here.

With the majority of all of Canada’s major events in 2018 now confirmed, be sure to check out our schedule of events.