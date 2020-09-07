Connect with us
Cowden Leaves His Mark on Briggs Senior with Win and KartStars Championship

Jake Cowden (Awesome Kart) recovered from a tough opening lap to take home the KartStars Canada Briggs Senior race win and championship on Sunday at 3-S Go-Karts.

After leading the field to green and through the first corner, Cowden was attacked immediately by Frankie Launi (Ricciardo Kart) as well as Ryan Brutzki (Ricciardo Kart) and surrendered the lead before the lap was complete.

Three laps in, Cowden worked his way back by Brutzki for second and then chased down Launi in the lead. Pulling off a slick pass in the grid corner, Cowden returned to the lead on lap six and this time it was for good.

He pulled away from Launi and the rest of the field, scoring the victory in fine fashion. It was his second Briggs Senior win in a row.

A late race battle for second erupted, but Launi was able to hold off a charging Zach Boam (BirelART) for the position as the two completed the podium alongside Cowden.

Fourth went to Logan Ploder (CL Kart), while Brutzki slipped to fifth at the finish.

Race Result: KartStars R4 Briggs Senior Final

  1. Jake Cowden
  2. Frank Launi +2.376
  3. Zach Boam +2.478
  4. Logan Ploder +3.420
  5. Ryan Brutzki +5.036
  6. Vassil Tchiplakov
  7. Dale Bonham
  8. Javier Ruiz
  9. Jelena Latkovic
  10. Matthew White
  11. Tommy Latkovic
  12. Cayden Goodridge
  13. Francesco Ferrari
  14. Alex Savaglio
  15. Matt Cameron

