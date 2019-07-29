Cowden and Savaglio Split Wins in Briggs Junior at Mosport

Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) extended his championship lead in Briggs Junior over the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship weekend, driving home one race win and finishing second in the other final. Scoring the other win was Jake Cowden, advancing five spots in the final two laps.

During Saturday’s Final, raindrop began to fall just as the karts left the grid. The first half of the race was on very slippery condition as a drizzle fell enough to dampen the track, but with extreme heat and sunshine returning, the track dried out by midway point and it was a wild sprint to the finish on consistently changing track.

Savaglio was exchanging the lead with Lily Flintoff (VSR/TonyKart) for most of the race, followed closely by a big pack of drivers. Zain Ikram (KGR/Kosmic) and Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART) also held the lead at different points of the race, but the final lap came down to a showdown between Flintoff and Savaglio.

Savaglio pulled off the overcut in the corner five hairpin and took the lead for good heading up the hill to corner six. Defending the final corners, Savaglio scored his fifth MRFKC Briggs Junior win of the season over Flintoff, Ikram, Logan Ferguson (Prime/BirelART) and Daniel Ali (REM/Kosmic).

In the Sunday Final, a drizzle was once again a major factor in the race, but this time it fell during the final laps.

Flintoff led the first stint followed by Nicky Palladino (KGR/Exprit) and Steven Navratil (Karts & Parts/Awesome Kart), but everything opened up at halfway. Savaglio had worked his way to second and put a pass on Flintoff for the lead. She struggled to get back in line, falling down to ninth by the end of the following lap.

As the raindrops began to fall, every driver was grasping for any position, knowing the worst was yet to come. With three to go, it was chaos and the first driver to spin was Navratil, surrendering the second position. Callum Baxter (REM/Ricciardo) spun out of seventh as well and moving forward through it all was Cowden, who jumped up five spots from sixth to first on the penultimate lap. Savaglio tried to stay with him on the final lap, but Cowden mastered the challenging conditions and rounded the final corners perfectly to earn the victory over the championship leader. Third place went to Filice followed by Palladino and Logan Pacza (Prime/BirelART).

It was a frenzy of a finish, with drivers completing their final lap nearly fifteen seconds slower than their fastest laps of the race.

Saturday Results

Sunday Results

The final round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship hits the track at Goodwood Kartways on September 7 and champions will be crowned!