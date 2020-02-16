Cousineau Races to Florida Winter Tour Victory in Ocala!

It was a spectacular weekend of racing for our Canadian contingent at the second round of the 2020 Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour. On Sunday, Canadians scored four podium finishes at Ocala Gran Prix, including a dominant victory but Mathieu Cousineau in Briggs Junior and three second-place finishes.

The race weekend started off with on and off drizzle on Friday, disrupting Qualifying and the first round of heat races. That couldn’t stop Thomas Nepveu from putting his PSL Karting BirelART machine on the pole-position in ROK Senior, which featured an event-high 37 competitors.

Thankfully, the warm weather and sunshine returned to the state of Florida on the weekend and our Canadians went to work, seeking the podium in a number of categories, where Canadians made up 43 of the 240 race entries.

To start the day off on Sunday, Mathieu Cousineau (PSL-BCR/BirelART) led nearly every lap of the Briggs Junior Final, surrendering the top spot for only a lap near the midway point. As the laps ticked down, Cousineau fought off fellow Canadian Logan Ferguson (Prime/BirelART) and the rest of a pack of six to maintain the lead and celebrated the race win at the finish line by throwing his hands up in the air. Unfortunately for Ferguson, he has accessed a 5-position penalty for contact in the middle of the race with another driver, pushing him off the podium. Matthew Demarinis (Prime/BirelART) earned himself a top-five finish, while Franco O’Dowd-Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) had to retire early after spinning while battling for position.

In the other Briggs Final, Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic) charged through the field from his seventh-place starting position but came up short of a chance at the victory when his battle for second was held up with two laps to go. He had to settle for second at the finish, which is nothing to complain about considering it was a last-minute decision for Savaglio to race in Briggs. Nicky Palladino (VSR/Exprit) and Owyn Thomas (Prime/BirelART) finished in the top-ten, taking sixth and ninth at the finish line.

Canada’s third trip to the podium in the morning run of Finals came in the hands of Ilie Tristan-Crisan (BCR-PSL/BirelART), who drove superbly to finish second in the Micro Rok Final, overtaking for the position on the final lap. Jensen Burnett (AKT/Energy Kart) finished fifth in the race as well, while Zachary Hitchcock (JC Karting/Kosmic) had his great start ended early with a spin in corner four that ended his race, finishing one spot behind Rocco Simone (Goodwood/Intrepid).

In one of the most anticipated Finals of the afternoon, Rok Senior took to the track as some dark clouds rolled into the Ocala area, cooling off the heavy humidity for a short moment. After Diego Ramos (REM/Kosmic) jumped out to the early lead, he was tracked down just shy of the midway point. Erupting with the lead after a mid-race charge was Ryan Norberg (RPG/Kosmic), while Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) joined in on the battle for the top-three. While Norberg checked out, Woods-Toth stayed with Luca Mars (SCR/RedSpeed) and overtook him in the late stages to finish second and claim Canada’s fourth podium result.

Starting the race from the rear of the field following a penalty in the PreFinal yesterday, Nepveu was the biggest mover in the race, advancing up 19 spots to finish fifteenth.

ROK Cup USA will be back in action during the first week of March when they host the third and final round of the 2020 Florida Winter Tour at Tropicana Stadium in St. Petersburg. A number of Canadians are once again expected to compete in the event and CKN will be trackside once again to keep taps on our racers. Learn more at http://rokcupusa.com.

For all of the results from FWT Round 2 at Ocala, click here: http://www.apex-timing.com/goracing/results.php?path=/otkusa/2020/fwt2/.

Full Canadian Results

Briggs Junior

1. Mathieu Cousineau

5. Matthew Demarinis

7. Logan Ferguson

DNF. Franco O’Dowd-Savaglio

Briggs Senior

2. Gianluca Savaglio

6. Nicky Palladino

9. Owyn Thomas

16. Brendon Murdoch

17. Eli Yanko

Rok Masters

9. Sylvain Coloumbe

Rok Micro

2. Ilie Tristan-Crisan

5. Jenson Burnett

16. Rocco Simone

DNF. Zachary Hitchcock

Shifter Master Rok

5. Nicholas Bedard

16. Thierry St-Onge

19. Michel Legrand

20. Martin Janson

100cc Junior

9. Louka St-Jean

100cc Senior

5. Jack Drury

Mini Rok

16. Caleb Campbell

18. Michael Riccio

19. Samuel Spurling

20. Meyer Deonarine

Rok Senior

2. Patrick Woods-Toth

12. Gianluca Savaglio

15. Thomas Nepveu

21. Nalin Shah

25. Nolan Bower

29. Andrew Maciel

30. Nicky Palladino

DNS. Zachary Claman DeMelo

Rok Junior

11. Marcello Paniccia

16. Marco Filice

18. Zack Lalonde

20. Connor Pritiko

22. Luke Mann

DNF. Callum Baxter

DNF. Ayden Ingratta

DNS. Cole Newton

Shifter Rok

11. Antonio Serravalle

15. Davide Greco

23. Dominic Legrand

24. Owen Clarke

DNF. Lucio Masini