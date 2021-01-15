Coupe de Montreal Reveals 2021 Calendar

The Coupe de Montréal championship was a huge success in 2020 with an average of 165 drivers per event, including 255 registered during the last round at Mont-Tremblant and a total of 313 different participants during the season.

The championship is back with six rounds and will be presented on SH Karting in Mont-St-Hilaire, Académie de Karting Jim Russell in Mont-Tremblant, SC Performance in St-Célestin and ICAR Karting in Mirabel racetracks.

The first date to remember is Saturday, May 1st in Mont-St-Hilaire where the podium ceremony will be held to crown the 2020 champions. It will take place after the practice day of the first round which will take place the next day at the same racetrack.

The season will end on Saturday, October 2nd with a special Euduro type activity in St-Célestin and the presentation of the championship trophies will take place on that day.

2021 Coupe de Montreal Calendar

Round #1, May 2 – SH Karting, Mont St-Hilaire

Round #2, May 15-16 – AKJR, Mont-Tremblant

Round #3, June 6 – SC Performance, St-Celestin

Round #4, June 27, ICAR Karting, Mirabel

Round #5, Sept 5, ICAR Karting, Mirabel

Round #6, Sept 18-19, AKJR, Mont-Tremblant

Special Enduro, Oct 2, SC Performance, St-Celestin

Learn more about the Coupe de Montreal on their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.